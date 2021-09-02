Sign up now for the 2022 International Builders Show | NAHB Tani





Registration is now open for the 2022 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS), which will to beheld in person February 8-10 in Orlando. This major event, once a year connects, educates and improves the housing construction industry by highlighting the best products, offering quality networking opportunities and offering high level educational programs. The show floor will have plenty of opportunities for participants to explore and network, packed with companies ready to reconnect. “We have always enjoyed the experience of personal trade shows, as it allows us to meet with many of our valued home builders industry partners and discuss how we can help them build their business,” said Kelly Safis , general sales manager of builders at Whirlpool Corporation. “We look forward to seeing everyone in Orlando.” “Simpson Strong-Tie is excited to return to personal events and meet again face to face with our clients, prospects, vendors and partners,” added Frankie Emerson, Simson Strong-Tie Senior Manager for Trade Shows and Events . “We look forward to the International Builders Show where we feel connected to the industry.” Connected:3 things you can not miss in IBS 2022 IBS will continue to offer excellent educational sessions, showcasing the latest trends, the latest techniques and the most advanced business strategies. Participants can attend a range of sessions discovering the most important and innovative topics covering the entire home construction industry. “After attending IBS in 2018 for the first time, I came home and said to myself that I never wanted to lose another IBS,” said Joshua Dean of Precision Homecrafters, LLC. “There is almost a visible energy in the air throughout the event. Energy creates in me a creativity and motivation to lead my business in the new year. “ “By being exposed to high-level training sessions, the latest products and innovations in the industry, and connecting with NAHB and other home construction and remodeling professionals, every IBS participant is empowered to improve their business. and develop personally, “he added.” I can not recommend IBS enough, especially for those who are just entering the industry. This experience will make you confident and excited that you are in this industry! “ During September, IBS registrars can benefit from some registration discounts. NAHB members can receive a free exhibition pass or a $ 100 discount All-Accessglideif registered this month. For a complete list of offers, including non-member fees, visitBuildersShow.com/feesatwith Connected

