Some ‘could not be happier’ as Quebec COVID-19 vaccine passport goes into effect
Quebecers across the province pulled out their COVID-19 vaccination test to enter restaurants, fitness centers and other services Wednesday after the government’s new passport system went into effect.
The first breakfast of the new mass aimed at fighting the pandemic went smoothly at Monster Gym in Dorval. The business had already set up an online system for customers to register their QR codes so they would not have to show them every time.
The last rule was welcomed by 78-year-old Richard Carlisle, who was one of the early birds to complete his training.
“It feels good,” he said. “I prefer to make sure everyone is fully vaccinated, especially in this environment where we have to take off our masks to breathe.”
Ginette Delhaes, a personal trainer at the gym, said she “could not have been happier” about her vaccination passport as she continues to do what she likes.
“I go to work. I meet with my clients, “she said.” I’m happy about that. “
With vaccine passports, only fully vaccinated Quebecers 13 and older may have access to certain services and activities deemed non-essential by the government. A QR code along with identification is mandatory to eat in restaurants, work out in the gym and go to the movies, among others.
There is, however, a two-week grace period for the new system. Starting Sept. 15, any person or business caught violating a health order could face thousands of dollars in fines.
But people who have to apply for passports are concerned that it could be bad for their completion and keep potential customers away. The manager at Monster Gym said he is concerned that Quebec’s latest rule has already had an effect on business.
“Not only will customers not come as soon as the hurdle grows, but you see it right away with renewals and memberships,” Vincent Sheffield said. “Because there are people who would probably have joined, unless they would no longer have access to the gym within a month if they did not meet the requirements.”
The province, meanwhile, has argued that the system is needed to prevent comprehensive closures and limit pandemic-related hospitalizations if COVID-19 cases rise again. Prime Minister Franois Legault echoed the sentiment on social media on Wednesday, urging people to get vaccinated.
“Today, we are choosing to protect our healthcare system and keep our economy open,” he wrote.
Mathieu Larocque, a client at Bistro De Paris in Montreal, said he was careful to show evidence of vaccination initially, but he accepted it.
“I realized, I like to go out so I can do it too,” he said.
Larocque said he was often asked to reveal his ID when buying cigarettes at convenience stores, adding that the identification of his photograph contained more personal information than the QR code. Telling the vaccine test is easy for people who are familiar with smartphones, he said, but it can be difficult for people who are not so happy with the technology.
with files from The Canadian Press
