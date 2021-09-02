Ontario resets renewal dates for driver’s licenses and license plates





They were temporarily removed for COVID, but now most will be paid in February 2022 Photo by Ontario Ministry of Transport Content of the article If you have been driving in Ontario with an expired license or license plate due to the pandemic, your grace period is over. The provincial government had temporarily extended the renovation requests, but they are now back in force, with most of the renovations now expected until February 28, 2022. advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article It will be easier for some licensees, who will not have to visit a testing center as they usually would, but tougher for many people trying to get their first driver’s license, due to a residual loads caused by pandemic closures. The renewal date will depend on the type of license you have. For most drivers whose vehicle license or renewal labels have expired on or after March 1, 2020, and who have not renewed during the temporary waiver, the new renewal date is February 28, 2022. License changes, including name or address, must also have been made by this date. This also applies to expired Ontario Health Cards and Photo Cards. However, the Ministry said that if you do not renew the license or posters during the extended period, then in addition to purchasing new posters or licenses, you will also you must pay the fees you would have charged during those previous years. advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article Ontario opens more pop-up road testing centers in high-demand areas The Ontario court ruling should be a major relief for injured drivers Owners of heavy commercial vehicles will have to renew the validity of their vehicle by 31 December 2021. Those holding initial class G1, G2, M1 or M2 licenses have until 31 December 2022 to be re-qualified, or to upgrade the initial license. Regular expiration dates for G1 and G2 licenses will resume on 1 January 2023. Permitted parking permits with expiration dates between 17 March 2020 and 28 February 2022 must be renewed before 1 March 2022. Standard vehicle safety certificates, temporary registrations, and special permits with expiration dates between March 1, 2020 and September 1, 2021, will be valid until October 6, 2021. If you purchased a used vehicle on or after March 1, 2020 , or you moved to Ontario with your vehicle after that date, the vehicle must be transferred in your name and placed, or registered with an Ontario license plate, by October 6, 2021. advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article The ministry is asking people to update online at ServiceOntario.ca if possible, instead of visiting a Service Center. To help alleviate this, Ontario has temporarily waived the requirement for some drivers to renew their licenses in person, including those aged 80 and over. The Ministry has banned the Senior Management Group Education Session for this age group until March 1, 2022. The online version of ServiceOntario.ca now includes more than 40 services. When renewed, drivers can print proof of their renewal from the site, and posters or licenses are mailed to them. For those who need to visit a ServiceOntario center, more than 40 locations have booking appointments online. Those who need to book a road test can do it online DriveTest. Share this article on your social network Sign up to receive Driving.ca’s Blind-Spot Monitor newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays By clicking on the subscribe button you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Inc. Network | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for registering! A welcome email is on its way. If you do not see it, please check your waste folder. The next Driving.ca Blind Spot Monitor number will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem with your registration. Please try again

