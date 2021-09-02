After ‘O-mentum’ in the Canadian campaign

The questions now are how well OTooles offers are being registered with voters and how much momentum is fueled by dissatisfaction with Trudeau, who has been in power for nearly six years.

The biggest question, of course: Can OToole pass this wave in power?

Some conservatives admit that early gains may have more to do with Trudeau than their son.

I do not remember the last time I saw a prime minister call an election and yet be so unprepared for it, Ian Brodie, who served as former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper’s chief of staff, told POLITICO on Tuesday. The surprise of the election is that Trudeau has just looked frozen.

In contrast, Brodie credited OToole for what he called a brighter sun, which started the campaign.

O’Toole has the challenge of presenting himself as a viable and, perhaps, likable conservative leader without alienating supporters on the fringes of the center-right party. He launched his platform early and has presented a leadership that seeks to address the weaknesses of his predecessors in climate policy and conservative social issues like abortion.

Time: OTooles’ sudden appearance has moved the Conservatives to roughly where they were at the end of the 2019 campaign when they lost the election despite winning the popular vote. Trudeau was concerned about the scandal at the time, and he got new scandals during his second term.

Close competition comes with interest in the campaign set to intensify. The observation of political parties and their plans will start to increase after Labor Day as Canadians return from their summer vacation.

Leaders of the main parties will meet face to face in French on Thursday, the first in a series of lively debates. Two more debates are scheduled for next week.

On Wednesday, Trudeau unveiled a dedicated election platform. The announcement followed criticism that he had caused a largely unwelcome choice based on what he called major decisions for Canada without providing much detail or any new visionary promise.

By comparison, the Conservatives and New Democrats released their platforms early, though their commitments have not yet been attached to price tags.

The survey says: In the electoral call, polls suggested that the Trudeaus Liberals were within reach to regain control of the majority in Parliament that the party lost in the 2019 vote.

Last days, numerous polls like this have shown a conservative progress.

Another poll, released Tuesday by Abacus Data , found that impressions among voters were, in equilibrium, improving for OToole and fading for Trudeau. The desire for a change in government also rose to 48 per cent, the poll said.

But many things can happen before September 20 with 38 percent of respondents saying they may change their minds before election day.

The most conservative gets signs of progress: Conservative Anthony Koch said his reading of the poll data is that OTooles’ momentum is partly related to the party platform, but largely driven by frustration with Trudeau.

It is clear that it is not just one thing of Mr. OToole, said Koch, who works for the central party as well as the local campaign in the Ottawa area of ​​high-profile candidate Pierre Poilievre. There is a significant portion of the population that has decided to end up with this guy [Trudeau]with

Jamie Ellerton, a tall conservative who worked in a senior role in former leader Andrew Scheers 2019 campaign, argued that OTooles updated the party’s climate policy which now includes a carbon tax there was a vaccination effect.

He said OToole is reaching more people because it is speaking louder in support of LGBTQ2 issues.

He will not be the stereotype of what conservative opponents consider conservatives, Ellerton, now director of Conaptus Ltd, told POLITICO. Instead, he is taking a thoughtful approach that takes into account and has a lot of empathy for the way we communicate on these issues. And so when you hear him talking about it, there is a truth.

He noted how conservatives under OToole are also committed to ending a discriminatory policy that prevents gay men from donating blood in Canada.

Still, a liberal bill banning conversion therapy passed in the House of Commons in June and revealed divisions in the conservative group along the way. OToole backed the bill, while his deputy, Candice Bergen, opposed it.

Brodie argues that OTooles’ friendly and non-threatening approach to the campaign has positioned him well, while Trudeau tries to give a coherent answer as to why he called elections.

The key, Brodie added, will be whether OToole can maintain its optimistic tone and slightly conservative policy positions if personal attacks on him and his candidates heat up after Labor Day.

OToole, who served as Minister of Veterans Affairs under Harper, won the party leadership a year agoWith the 48-year-old, who finished third in the 2017 leadership race, he finally took the lead in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving him with limited opportunities amid blockages to meet voters.

Entering the campaign, OTooles low profile among voters seemed to be a major weakness against Trudeau.

Another former conservative, who is volunteering this time with local campaigns, admitted that after knocking on many doors, it is clear that people are not enthusiastic about Erin OToole.

They do not see him as particularly attractive or charismatic and many of them do not even know him at all, said the Conservative who spoke on condition of anonymity. The first two weeks have just been a referendum on Trudeau.

It remains to be seen, they said, whether OToole can deliver the knockout punch to the Trudeaus campaign.

Liberals will now start fighting, the insider said.

From the liberal camp: Trudeau sharpened its criticism of OToole on Wednesday as it released its platform.

From the first day of the campaign, Trudeau has tried to make a wedge out of the issue of compulsory vaccinations at federal jobs and for air and rail passengers. Trudeau has spoken of the need for these policies all the way and has tried to contrast his stance with OTooles.

The Conservative leader encourages people to get vaccinated, as he has done, but added that health care decisions belong to the individual.

Trudeau tried to link OToole on Wednesday to fierce vaccine protests that followed his campaign and even led to the cancellation of an event.

What Erin OToole is doing is not leadership, Trudeau said in Toronto. Judging special interests from anti-vaccinators to climate deniers, from the arms lobby to anti-election organizations, not to mention racism even once on its platform, and amassing $ 10 a day childcare deals across country, none of them is leadership. And that’s why these choices matter.

Earlier in the week, Trudeau insisted that an OToole government would turn the country back on critical issues such as combating climate change, strengthening the public health care system and pushing for mandatory Covid vaccination.

He also made another attempt to explain the urgency of the election.

The fact that Mr. OToole is putting forward a vision that takes Canada back instead of taking us forward in the ways Canadians are demonstrating every day they want to go, I think, makes this election incredibly important now, Trudeau told reporters in a stop campaigning on the outskirts of Ottawa after asking a question about poll numbers. Decisions will now be made as a government not a year from now, not two years from now, but this fall about how we end this pandemic and how we rebuild in a way that is best for everyone.

Gerald Butts, former Trudeaus general secretary and close friend, tweeted this week that OTooles rises in the polls could actually become a hindrance for the conservative leader.

Point 1 is in focus now: how will [Canada] react to the prospect of a conservative government, Butts wrote. I have my prejudices, of course, but my reading of the data is that the country does not want one. Not this time, however.

Butts added: O’Tooles’ challenge is that he has to convince people that he is not a conservative that they do not like. It will be a fierce quarrel over his predecessors, his prime ministers and his team.

What to expect next: Going forward, OToole will be challenged to keep different Conservative Party factions on the same path.

He already has many conservatives in the West unhappy about his carbon tax policy, the party insider said. He has social conservatives who are keeping quiet for now It has been a disciplined campaign, which is good for him. But all those people will come out of the woodwork.

Climate change can be huge. Basic Conservative members voted earlier this year in a political convention against a motion to declare climate change real.

Inside added that if OToole loses the election, his more aggressive centrist approach will be a real problem for him. The source added that change will be a challenge even if he wins because he will have to figure out how to keep the movement together.