US International Trade in Goods and Services, July 2021





The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that deficit of goods and services was $ 70.1 billion in July, up $ 3.2 billion from $ 73.2 billion in June, revised. US International Trade Deficit in Goods and Services Deficits: $ 70.1 billion -4.3% Exports: $ 212.8 billion + 1.3% Imports: $ 282.9 billion -0.2% Next publication: Tuesday, October 5, 2021 () Statistical significance is not applicable or not measurable. Adjusted seasonality data, but not price changes Source: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis; US International Trade in Goods and Services, September 2, 2021 Exports, Imports and Balance Sheet (exhibition 1) July exports were $ 212.8 billion, $ 2.8 billion more than June exports. July imports were $ 282.9 billion, $ 0.4 billion less than June imports. The decline in the goods and services deficit in July reflected a decline in the goods deficit from $ 5.5 billion to $ 87.7 billion and a decline in the services surplus from $ 2.4 billion to $ 17.7 billion. From last year, the deficit of goods and services increased by 131.0 billion dollars, or 37.1 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased by 205.0 billion dollars or 16.8 percent. Imports increased by $ 336.0 billion or 21.3 percent. The Impact of COVID-19 on International Trade in Goods and Services The global pandemic and economic recovery continued to affect international trade in July 2021. The full economic effects of the pandemic cannot be quantified in statistics because the impacts are generally contained in source data and cannot be identified separately. Quarterly moving averages (exhibition 2) The average deficit in goods and services rose $ 1.1 billion to $ 70.6 billion for the three months ended July. Average exports rose $ 2.0 billion to $ 210.5 billion in July.

Average imports rose $ 3.1 billion to $ 281.2 billion in July. From year to year, the average deficit in goods and services increased by $ 15.2 billion from the three months ended in July 2020. Average exports increased by $ 51.9 billion from July 2020.

Average imports increased by $ 67.1 billion from July 2020. Exports (exhibitions 3, 6 and 7) Exports of goods increased by $ 2.7 billion to $ 148.6 billion in July. Exports of goods under the Census increased by $ 2.7 billion. Capital goods increased by $ 1.0 billion. Other industrial machinery increased by $ 0.8 billion.

Consumer goods rose by $ 0.8 billion Precious diamonds rose by $ 0.6 billion.

Vehicles, parts and engines of automobiles increased by $ 0.6 billion. Trucks, buses and special purpose vehicles increased by $ 0.4 billion. Automotive parts and accessories rose $ 0.3 billion.

Net balance sheet adjustments rose less than $ 0.1 billion. Exports of services rose $ 0.1 billion to $ 64.2 billion in July. Other business services grew by $ 0.2 billion.

Tariffs for the use of intellectual property increased by $ 0.1 billion.

Travel was down $ 0.2 billion. Imports (exhibitions 4, 6 and 8) Imports of goods fell by $ 2.9 billion to $ 236.3 billion in July. Imports of goods under the Census fell $ 2.5 billion. Consumer goods fell by $ 2.1 billion. Toys, games and sports products fell by $ 1.1 billion. Mobile phones and other household products fell by $ 0.5 billion.

Supplies and industrial materials fell by $ 1.7 billion. Non-monetary gold fell $ 0.8 billion. Lumber fell by $ 0.7 billion.

Vehicles, parts and engines of automobiles increased by $ 1.1 billion. Passenger cars grew by $ 1.0 billion.

Net balance sheet adjustments fell $ 0.3 billion. Imports of services rose $ 2.4 billion to $ 46.6 billion in July. Travel increased by $ 1.0 billion.

Tariffs for the use of intellectual property increased by $ 0.9 billion. July imports included broadcasting rights to the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Transportation increased by $ 0.4 billion. The Real Goods in the 2012 Dollar Census (Exhibit 11) The real goods deficit fell $ 4.8 billion to $ 100.1 billion in July. Real exports of goods increased by $ 1.5 billion to $ 145.5 billion.

Real imports of goods fell by $ 3.4 billion to $ 245.6 billion. review Exports and imports of goods and services were reviewed from January to June 2021 to include more comprehensive and up-to-date quarterly and monthly data. June Export Reviews Exports of goods revised less than $ 0.1 billion.

Exports of services were revised up to $ 2.4 billion. Review of June imports Imports of goods were revised by $ 0.1 billion.

Imports of services were revised by $ 0.2 billion. Goods by Selected Countries and Zones: Monthly Registration Base (exhibition 19) July figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($ 5.2), Hong Kong ($ 2.3), Brazil ($ 1.4), Singapore ($ 1.3) and the United Kingdom ($ 0.3). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($ 25.0), European Union ($ 18.1), Mexico ($ 8.5), Japan ($ 6.0), Germany ($ 5.6), Canada ($ 3.6), Italy ($ 3.5). ), Taiwan ($ 3.4), India ($ 2.8), South Korea ($ 2.1), France ($ 2.1) and Saudi Arabia ($ 0.3). The deficit with China fell $ 2.0 billion to $ 25.0 billion in July. Exports rose $ 0.1 billion to $ 13.0 billion and imports fell $ 2.0 billion to $ 38.0 billion.

The deficit with Canada fell $ 1.9 billion to $ 3.6 billion in July. Exports increased by $ 2.0 billion to $ 26.9 billion and imports increased by $ 0.1 billion to $ 30.5 billion.

The deficit with Mexico rose $ 1.3 billion to $ 8.5 billion in July. Exports fell $ 0.5 billion to $ 23.2 billion and imports rose $ 0.8 billion to $ 31.7 billion. Goods and Services by Selected Countries and Areas: Quarterly Balance of Payments Base (Exhibition 20) Statistics on trade in goods and services by country and area are available only quarterly, with a one-month delay. With this release, second quarter figures are now available. Second-quarter figures show billions of dollars in surplus with South and Central America ($ 21.2), Hong Kong ($ 8.4), Brazil ($ 6.1), Singapore ($ 5.1), the United Kingdom ($ 4.9) and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia ($ 2.0) Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($ 82.9), European Union ($ 37.7), Mexico ($ 26.0), Germany ($ 18.2), Japan ($ 14.8), India ($ 11.8) ), Taiwan ($ 9.5), Canada ($ 9.3), Italy ($ 9.3), France ($ 5.3) and South Korea ($ 4.3). The deficit with India increased by $ 3.3 billion to $ 11.8 billion in the second quarter. Exports fell $ 0.9 billion to $ 13.0 billion and imports rose $ 2.4 billion to $ 24.8 billion.

The deficit with Canada increased by $ 2.7 billion to $ 9.3 billion in the second quarter. Exports rose $ 1.0 billion to $ 87.1 billion and imports rose $ 3.6 billion to $ 96.4 billion.

The deficit with China fell $ 8.4 billion to $ 82.9 billion in the second quarter. Exports increased by $ 1.3 billion to $ 47.8 billion and imports decreased by $ 7.0 billion to $ 130.7 billion. * * * All referenced statistics are seasonally adjusted; statistics are based on balance of payments, unless otherwise specified. Additional statistics, including unregulated seasonal statistics and details of goods based on the Census, are available in Exhibits 1-20b of this publication. For information on data sources, definitions and review procedures, see the explanatory notes in this notice. The full release can be found at www.census.gov/foreign-trade/Press-Release/current_press_release/index.html or www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-trade-goods-and-services. The full schedule is available at the Economic Briefing Room of the Registry Offices in www.census.gov/economic-indicators/ or on the BEAs website at www.bea.gov/news/schedule. * * * Next publication: 5 October 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT

US International Trade in Goods and Services, August 2021 * * *

