‘Seemed apocalyptic’: Crew describes departure from Afghanistan.

It looked like a zombie apocalypse. For U.S. military pilots and planes en route to Afghanistan, the skies were lit up with fireworks and sporadic firearms, and the airport was filled with struck aircraft shells and destroyed equipment. Stray dogs ran around the asphalt. And Taliban fighters, visible in the dark through the green sight of night-vision goggles, walk on the field waving a frightening farewell.

Lined up on the runway at Kabul airport on Monday night were the last five C-17 planes to leave the country after a chaotic and deadly airlift evacuation that marked the end of America’s involvement in the war in Afghanistan. In the last hours, there were no more missile defense systems to protect them on the runway, and no one at the airport control center to point them out.

It simply seemed apocalyptic, said Air Force Lt. Col. Braden Coleman, who was responsible for externally monitoring his aircraft for artillery fire and other threats. It looked like one of those zombie movies where all the planes were destroyed, their doors were open, the wheels were broken. There was a plane that had been burned all the way. You could see that the cockpit was there and the rest of the plane looked like the skeleton of a fish.

In interviews Wednesday with The Associated Press, members of the Air Force Expedition Squadron 816, who flew in recent military flights, detailed their last difficult hours in what has been a dark, emotional, and divisive exit. of the US from a war that is now leaving the country in the hands of the same Taliban enemy that was once overthrown.

It was definitely very tense, and we were definitely all on the verge of seeing everything that was going on to make sure we were ready, said Air Force Captain Kirby Wedan, the pilot of MOOSE81, who led the final formation of the five aircraft out.

The added stress, she said, was that their planes were parked in an area of ​​the airport that had been attacked and violated in the past. At one point overnight, a group of civilians boarded the airport and tried to board the plane, but they were stopped by Army troops securing the plane, said Wedan, who is the chief of the squadron mission cell.

Shortly after her C-17 was MOOSE92, where Coleman, director of operations for the 816th Air Expedition Squad, was passing his checkpoints for takeoff. When told to take a taxi a little further, he got off the plane to help guide the crew on where to go.

I had my NVGs, my night-vision goggles and I had a Crow behind me following me, making sure I was, you know, safe, Coleman said, referring to a member of the security forces. specially trained to protect Air Force aircraft. It was a little tense, I will not lie. But I guess you didn’t really think it at the time. Simply … do what you are trained to do.

For more than three hours, they methodically passed about 300 items on their checklists, packing the last four Little Bird helicopters and making sure they had all their troops and equipment.

From Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, General Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of the Air Mobility Command, watched the video screens as the plane lined up for takeoff. A screen showed a scroll bar of the conversation mIRC- the online messaging app the military uses to communicate. And she could listen to orders from Lt. Col. Alex Pelbath, a pilot who served as the mission commander for the final launch.

One by one, each C-17 was told to catch or close the diversion. Then the Pelbaths final order: Rinse the force. With that, Wedan began moving her C-17 down the runway.

It was definitely different. I have never been to an airfield where I did not really have permission to get up, Wedan said, noting the lack of air traffic control in the tower.

As they set off one after the other, cheers erupted from the troops on board, most of them special operations forces and soldiers from the 82nd Air Division.

It was a noticeable relief, Wedan said. You could say they had worked really hard. Many of them had not taken a shower in two weeks. Everyone was incredibly tired. … You could say that they were simply relieved that they were out and that their mission was accomplished.

As the C-17 cleared Kabul airspace, the Pelbaths delivered a welcome message: MAF Shortcut safe to say the Mobility Air Force was out of danger.

Major General Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Air Division, had been the last soldier to climb the diversion node in the final C-17 to be launched. He had been in charge of security for the evacuation mission. As soon as the plane was in the air, he sent his message: Well done. Proud of you all.

Compressed on the floor of the plane, exhausted bodies found places to sleep. They were all sitting on top of each other – whatever we could do to get them on the plane and get them out, Wedan said.

Within 30 minutes, she said, most on her plane were asleep. Coleman agreed.

I went downstairs and they warned me not to go to the bathroom because there were too many people in front of the lava door, Coleman said. There was a guy who had a box of water bottles he was using for the pillow. I do not know how it could have been comfortable. But, hey, he was in a deep sleep.

Their flight to Kuwait was about four hours long. Coleman said his plane was lucky to have extra toilets. Wedans had only one- but her crew lost the sweets.

They are tired and are resting now. But I think, in two and a half weeks, you really understood why so many of us came together, said Coleman, who registered in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks that sparked the US invasion of Afghanistan. To see everyone grow to do this in the amount of time it took to happen, to move 124,000 people out in less than three weeks. I mean, I could no longer be proud to be a C-17 pilot today.

