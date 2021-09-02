England-Hungary predict line-ups: Team news ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifiers tonight





International football is back with the resumption of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and England have a duty to give up a hangover at Euro 2020. Gareth Southgates’s team made an impression on the way to the final against Italy, but went down with a penalty at Wembley. But the group looks set to peak in the coming years and a place in Qatar 2022 already looks likely with three wins from three games so far. Hungary can present a tough test though, with Marco Rossis’s team giving Germany a scare in their group stage final at Euro 2020, while France also held on, leaving the Magyars in fourth place, but with their pristine pride. Here you have everything you need to know about the game. When is it? The match is How can I view it? The World Cup qualifier will be shown on ITV 1 and ITV Hub, with coverage starting at 7:15 p.m. You can broadcast the match live on the ITV Center herewith What is the news of the team? RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai has returned to Hungary while Adam Nagy has been suspended. David Siger and Philip Helander are out, with Loic Nego unavailable due to Covid, while Gergo Lovrencsics (ankle) is also on the outskirts. Patrick Bamford will hopefully make his debut and take advantage of Danny Ings, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin who are not on the team. Injuries and illness deny Gareth Southgate of Phil Foden, Ben White and Dean Henderson. Ben Chilwell has been sent off due to a lack of games for Chelsea due to the good form of Marcos Alonso. Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka will compete for last place in the third attack with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. Recent disputes Hungary 7/1 Draw 16/5 England 2/5 XI provided Hungary (3-4-3): Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Szalai; Bolla, Schafer, Kleinhisler, Fiola; Szoboszlai, Szalai, Sallai. England (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling. prediction Hungary gave an excellent account of themselves in the group of deaths of Euro 2020, slightly losing a place in the knockout stages directly. Dominik Szoboszlai lost the tournament but will provide a constant threat and like England, Marco Rossi’s team is unbeaten in Group I. However, they face a test to maintain that record. We expect a close victory for England, like the ones we saw over the summer. Hungary 0-1 England.

