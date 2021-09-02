International
Reports of 1 assault, verbal abuse as thousands protest vaccine passports outside hospitals throughout Christ
Crowds of people against COVID-19 vaccinations blocked the streets of Vancouver and demonstrated outside hospitals beyond Christ on Wednesday afternoon, gaining the indignation of some political leaders.
According to police estimates, thousands of demonstrators gathered outside hospitals in Vancouver, Kelowna, Kamloops, Victoria, Prince George, Nanaimo and other Canadian cities.
The protests were organized by Canadian Frontline Nurses, a group founded by two Ontario nurses who have promoted conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and participation in the US for those who think the pandemic is a “hoax”. In posters about the event, called “worldwide outreach”, the group called on supporters to “stand up for freedom” and “reject the tyranny of compulsory vaccines”.
Protesters carried banner signs criticizing vaccine passports as a form of discrimination and chanted “freedom” and “crimes against humanity.”
Early in the evening, a health authority was reporting a physical assault against a health care worker. Island Health President and CEO Kathy MacNeilsaid said some of the protests on Vancouver Island had disrupted people’s safe access to health care.
“Members of healthcare teams in Iceland were verbally abused when they came and went during work during these protests, and in at least one case, a member of the healthcare team was physically assaulted,” MacNeil said in a written statement.
“What happened to our healthcare teams today is not acceptable to me, nor to the people and communities they serve. Our healthcare teams deserve respect and support, regardless of the personal beliefs we have.”
In Kamloops, on the other hand, a man was arrested on suspicion of carrying out a gun attack for allegedly throwing multiple eggs at protesters, according to the RCMP.
Prime Minister John Horgan said what he described as “harassment” of healthcare workers during the protests.
“While everyone has the right to peaceful protest, targeting and harassing healthcare workers in healthcare facilities today is completely unacceptable. We stand by our healthcare workers and fully support them,” he said in a statement. writing.
The new vaccine card motivated some protesters
No Canadian government has made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for the general public, although BC has announced that immunization will be required for health care workers in long-term care homes.
Some provinces, including BC, are seeking vaccination evidence for some non-core activities while many employers are seeking vaccines for people returning to the office.
Those who spoke to reporters at various UN rallies represented a range of interests. There were celebrities who have been protesting against COVID-related restrictions since the pandemic began, as well as others who said they were motivated to attend a rally for the first time because of the new BC vaccine card. .
Vancouver emergency doctorNavdeep Grewalsaid scenes from the protests had brought him to the brink of tears. She described them as humiliating and disrespectful to people working inside hospitals.
“The lives of people with COVID infections that they are saving now are those that are unvaccinated,” she said.
‘Stay the hell out of the house’
The largest protest was in Vancouver, where demonstrators gathered outside Vancouver General Hospital before marching toward the town hall, but Vancouver Coastal Health reported there were no disruptions to hospital operations or patient care.
By 3 p.m., police estimated that up to 5,000 people were blocking traffic at the intersection of Cambie Road and 12th Avenue.
Mayor Kennedy Stewart described the protesters as “kooks”, “crazy” and “a host of idiots” in an interview with CBC News and said they were rubbing salt on the wounds of exhausted front-line workers.
“They should stay in hell at home and stop doing that,” he said.
I’m proud that #Vancouver is leading to # COVID-19 vaccines with> 90% having at least 1 injection.
It saves lives.
So when I see people blocking healthcare workers who are working to save people dying from COVID, it makes me sick.
Go heck home. #vanpoli https://t.co/B9SAGqIC1u
In downtown Vancouver, many in the majority of the white crowd wore signs comparing them to historical victims of genocide and other forms of racial and ethnic discrimination.
One sign read “Choice = Freedom | Mandate = Slavery,” while others called for “medical apartheid,” the Holocaust, and the Nuremberg Code, a set of ethical guidelines governing medical experimentation presented in response to Nazi atrocities.
Look | Thousands protest vaccine passports in Vancouver:
Protesters fear loss of rights
Greg Tanner told CBC News that neither he nor his wife, who works in assisted living, will receive the COVID-19 vaccine because “you give a centimeter, they get a mile.”
Angela D’Agostino said she had no intention of being hit and found the current push for “scary” vaccination.
“If we give up any of our rights now, we will basically have no control over life,” she said.
In Kelowna, about 1,000 people gathered outside Kelowna General Hospital.
Raena Birch said it was the first time she had participated in a protest of any kind, but she was motivated to rally for freedom of choice.
“I do not think it’s someone else’s job what I do medically,” she said.
Some photos from the rally of passports against the vaccine outside Kelowna General Hospital this afternoon. Estimation ~ 1000ppl. There are some familiar faces from rallies against Kelowna masks, but some people said this was the first time they came out on something like this. pic.twitter.com/PtMqbv3NbF
