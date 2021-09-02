



SRINAGAR, Kashmir Syed Ali Geelani, an influential and uncompromising leader of the Kashmir separatist movement who refused to engage with India on the future of the troubled Himalayan region, died in On Wednesday while under house arrest in Srinagar, Kashmir’s largest city. He was 91 years old. His death was confirmed by his son, Naseem Geelani. He did not specify a cause, but said his father had suffered from heart and kidney disease over the past two decades and age-related issues, including dementia, recently. Even in his death, Mr. Geelani showed that he could upset the Indian-led authorities in the region. website closed beyond the Kashmir valley. Increased security forces patrol empty streets. Police took his body just hours after he died, Naseem Geelani said, leading to a quiet funeral for a resistance leader once able to call thousands of people to the streets to protest.

For years, Mr. Geelani resisted dialogue with India over the future of Kashmir, the picturesque valley of eight million people, most of them Muslims. Controlled by India, the valley is also claimed by Pakistan. Their bitter territorial dispute has sparked decades of bloodshed. Mr Geelani had long argued that the valley should fall under Pakistan’s control because of its geographical and religious affinity with the predominantly Muslim country. He said India should withdraw its troops from Kashmir and hold a vote once promised by the Indian government whether Kashmir should be part of India or Pakistan, though he hinted in recent years that he would be supported with independence whether this option would prevail in a United Nations-led referendum. In one tweet on Thursday, Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan, said Mr. Geelani had fought all his life for his people and their right to self-determination. He said Pakistan would hold an official day of mourning.

Officials in Kashmir and India’s central government, who have long viewed Mr Geelani as a major obstacle to resolving violence in the regions, declined to comment. A former government official, Satya Pal Malik, who had publicly targeted with his rhetoric said he was polite and very dignified.

I have good memories of him, said Mr Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the state that administered Kashmir until the Indian government disbanded it as part of a regional coup two years ago. Mr Malik added that his death should not be politicized or exploited politically by any sector. Mr. Geelani during a press conference in New Delhi in 1996. He had long called on India to withdraw its troops from Kashmir. Credits … Sondeep Shankar / Getty Images Kashmir Valley has long been under the control of Indian security forces. In recent years, India’s Hindu-nationalist government has made taming Kashmir a top priority. A charismatic leader, Mr. Geelani was often called Bab, or Baba in Kashmir, and he gained popularity by insisting on Indian rule. A popular call during demonstrations: The one who does not bow: Geelani! The one that can not be bought: Geelani! He was the most prominent face of Kashmir resistance against India and an iconic political figure, said Noor Ahmad Baba, a political analyst in Kashmir. No other political figure from the valley matched his popularity. Authorities had long kept Mr Geelani under watchful eye. With only a few breaks, he had been under house arrest for 11 years. Mr. Geelanis’s opposition to engaging with New Delhi was at odds with other factions of the All-Party Hurriyat Conference, an umbrella group of organizations seeking self-determination for Kashmir. India, he argued, continued negotiations on the basis that Kashmir was an integral part of the country, a position he rejected.

His rigid stance against negotiations sometimes put him at odds even with his supporters in Pakistan. In 2006, Pervez Musharraf, the Pakistani military dictator, unveiled an ultimately unsuccessful four-point formula for resolving the Kashmir dispute with India. Mr. Geelani rejected it. Despite his popularity in Kashmir, he had many critics who rejected his often strictly Islamic worldview. They also blamed him for failing to support the regional independence movement, which sparked violence against Indian forces in 1989.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani was born on September 29, 1929, in Zoori Munz, a village in northern Kashmir, to a poor family living on manual labor. He attended school in the town of Sopore. He graduated from high school in 1945 and went to Lahore, Pakistan, to study the Qur’an, and later received a bachelor’s degree in Persian literature. Mr. Geelani was jailed in 1962 for 13 months for participating in anti-Indian activities. He was arrested again in 1965 and spent more than a year in prison for feeding secret contacts in Pakistan. Arrests and detentions continued after he joined an Islamic organization, Jamaat-e-Islami, and was elected to the state assembly in 1972. Indian authorities seized Mr. Geelanis’s passport in 1981 and did not return it, except in 2006 for allow him to travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the Muslim pilgrimage pilgrimage. In the 1980s, he began calling for protests and public resistance and found a welcoming audience among angry Kashmiris. After the outbreak of violence in 1989, the beginning of the conflict more than 30 years ago, Mr. Geelani became perhaps the most prominent leader of the movements. His calls for striking workers could shut down activity in the Kashmir valley for days. He was a participant in the funeral of those who died fighting Indian forces.

Indian authorities sometimes tried to urge Mr Geelani to ease tensions. In 2016, protests and violence erupted after Indian police killed a militant commander, Burhan Wani. In response, Mr. Geelani and other resistance leaders set up protest calendars that dictated when demonstrations would take place and when shops would open and close. Indian officials tried to talk to him and other leaders, but Geelani declined to attend, calling the spread as a mere optics for the Indian media. The influence of Mr. Geelanis has shrunk in recent years. Last year he resigned as leader of the Hurriyat Conference, citing squabbles within the group and his inability to stop the blow to India 2019, which relinquished a degree of autonomy that New Delhi had long extended to the region. He married twice. In addition to two daughters from a previous marriage, Anisha and Farhat, he has left his wife, Jawahira Begum, and two daughters, Zamshida and Chamshida, and two sons, Nayeem and Naseem. Despite increasing age and fragility, Mr. Geelani remained challenging. In one video posted online in 2018, Mr Geelani knocks on the door of his house from the inside, telling Indian soldiers to let him out so he can offer prayers at a relative’s funeral. Open the door. I will not fly far, says Mr. Geelani officers. We want to do a funeral for your democracy. Suhasini Raj in Lucknow, India, contributed reporting.

