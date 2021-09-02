International
International Overdose Awareness Day marked in Oakland | tidings
OAKLAND More than 70 people gathered at the Glades Park Pavilion in Oakland on Tuesday evening to celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day.
Heather Hanline, director of the Dove Center, was the first to address the group.
The person whose face I want to remember is this person, she said, holding up a picture. This is my sister, Julie. It was pretty amazing, and I lost it we lost it, the world lost it. She died of an overdose on May 5, 2017.
Hanline noted that the untimely death of a teenager starts a buzz of speculation about what happened.
Oneshte is one of the most hurtful things you can go through as a family member, Hanline said. What we need to hear is for people to talk about what an amazing person that person was.
Hanline said she wants people to understand that many people in the community struggling with augmentation come from a background where their earliest memories are of domestic violence and alcoholism.
So my passion is that I want to help end stigma by helping people understand what impact it has on a person if they are subject to trauma from the day they are born, which is definitely the case with most people who struggle with addiction, Hanline said.
She spoke about her efforts with a group she created, Healing Garrett, to help educate the community.
Part of what we need to do as a community is stop the perpetuation of shame, she said. We can hug people. We can stop asking what is wrong with you and start asking what happened to you and how can I help you?
The next speaker was Kristin Thomas, a peer recovery specialist in Allegany County.
Every loss is a lot, she said.
Thomas spoke about the importance of trying to get people into treatment and remove all the barriers involved.
I myself came across wall to wall trying to get help, she said. Please take the opportunity to hold your hand.
She noted that when someone finds a strong foundation and stands up, they should not only keep moving forward, but stop and turn around and realize that not everyone is still out.
Go back and say I came out. I know the way and it’s there for you, too, she said.
Thomas said she started dependent on anything that would take her out of reality and she broke up until she was homeless.
It took all the trap … trying to do it myself where I opened up and let the community help me, she said. Please work with your people here. Find healing and help other people find healing. Only then can we do this. Absolutely it is absolutely possible.
The last speaker was Cody Broadwater, who grew up in Loch Lynn and is also currently a peer recovery specialist in Allegany County.
I will just give my story of hope and it really works, he said, noting that his due date is May 5, 2018.
I was at that point where I had almost given up hope … sigma, the shame I felt about being a person with an addiction disorder, Broadwater said.
He stated that he had grown up in a family with an alcoholic father. He and his friends started experimenting with marijuana and drinking over the weekends.
Broadwater suffered a football injury during his younger year and was prescribed oxycodone for pain. He quickly became acquainted with the absorption of the drug.
Whenever I noticed that the problem had worsened, shame prevented me from seeking help, Broadwater said. Growing up playing sports, many of my coaches were police officers, teachers, well-respected people. I did not want to be a child who had a drug problem or an alcohol problem. So I kept it inside. I hid it.
The addiction escalated and Broadwater eventually ended up with a sentence of nine years in prison.
“Thank God I was given the opportunity to go to a six-month treatment center,” he said. That saved my life.
Broadwater was able to find a healing community and something clicked.
You can not force a person to heal, he said. You need to encourage them, be there for them, help them until they find the time they are ready.
For more information, visit AddictionHappens.org Facebook page or call Sadie Liller at the Department of Health at 301-334-7730 or 301-895-3111.
Sources
2/ https://www.wvnews.com/garrettrepublican/news/international-overdose-awareness-day-observed-in-oakland/article_24f2e5da-0b39-11ec-8c35-936f68cdbd27.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]