What is the New COVID Variant and is it resistant to the vaccine? – NBC Chicago

As cases of the delta variant continue to raise concerns across the US and a new variant reaches a warning level for the World Health Organization, many are wondering which variants are there and which ones should we worry about?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants of the coronavirus were expected.

“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and new variants of a virus are expected to emerge,” the CDC website said. “Sometimes new variants appear and disappear. Other times, new variants continue. Numerous variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are being traced in the United States and globally during this pandemic.”

Some variants appear to spread more easily and faster than others, according to the CDC, which may lead to more COVID-19 cases.

The variants are categorized as “variants of interest”, “variants of concern” and “variants with high consequences”.

The CDC says a variant is classified as a variant of interest if it shows “specific genetic markers that have been associated with changes in receptor binding, reduced neutralization by antibodies generated against infection or previous vaccination, reduced efficacy of treatments, impact of potential diagnostic, or predicted increase in disease transmission or severity. “

“We will probably have a variant of what we call an interest variant identified every few weeks,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “How does this virus work? Variants of interest means we have seen a number of the same genetic mutations appear and scientists around the world are looking for it every time. A virus anywhere in the world gets this genetic sequence, updated in an internationally shared database, so we can really see what is popping up. When an interest variant pops up, it says, ‘Oh, this is something we need to look at a bit.’ “

A disturbing variant is one in which “there is evidence of increased transmissibility, more serious illnesses (eg increased hospitalization or death), significant reduction in antibody neutralization generated during infection or previous vaccination, reduction in the effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or failures of diagnostic detection, “according to the CDC.

“Once we see that a variant of interest has a clear impact, it means it is more contagious, it can avoid a treatment, it is making people sicker – it makes it a variant of concern,” Arwady said.

Finally, a high-impact variant “has clear evidence that preventative measures or medical countermeasures have significantly reduced effectiveness compared to previously circulated variants.” Or, as the Chicago chief doctor said, a variant in which “the vaccine was not working very well.”

There are currently no variants with high consequences.

“I would say if something becomes a variant of high consequences that would be a big deal,” Arwady said, adding that such variants are those in which “the vaccine was not working very well.”

So what variants are being traced so far? Here is what we know:

In the US and across the globe, there are currently four variants labeled “disturbing variants” by the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Alpha Variant

Also known as B.1.1.7, the alpha variant was first identified in the UK and quickly spread to the most widespread variant in the US, before the delta variant participated.

The alpha variant “spreads much faster than other variants” and “could potentially cause more people to get sick and die,” according to the CDC.

Vaccines currently being administered in the US work against this variant, although some progress has been reported. However, vaccines continue to be effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death, the CDC reports.

Beta variants

Also known as B.1.315, the beta variant was first identified in South Africa.

The beta variant “may spread faster than other variants,” but current data have shown no sign that the variant causes “more serious illness or death than other variants,” according to the CDC.

Vaccines currently being administered in the US work against this variant, although some progress has been reported. However, vaccines continue to be effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death, the CDC reports.

But when it comes to treating cases of this variant, some monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective.

Variant varg

Also known as P.1, the gamma variant was first identified in Japan and Brazil.

While this variant appears to be spreading faster than others, current data have shown no sign that the variant causes “more serious illness or death than other variants,” according to the CDC.

Vaccines currently being administered in the US work against this variant, although some progress has been reported. However, vaccines continue to be effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death, the CDC reports.

But when it comes to treating cases of this variant, some monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective.

Delta variants

Also known as B.1.617.2, the delta variant was first identified in India and is now responsible for most COVID cases in the US

The delta variant “spreads much faster than other variants” and “may cause more severe cases than other variants,” according to the CDC.

Delta’s high speed and transmissibility makes it capable of “selecting the most vulnerable more efficiently than previous variants,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergency program, said. during a press conference on June 21st.

The delta variant “poses a particular threat to our youth,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told a news conference last month.

How do vaccines work against this variant?

“Infections occur in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the delta variant,” says the CDC. “Some major infections are expected, but remain rare. However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who become infected with the Delta variant may spread the virus to others.”

When it comes to treating cases of this variant, some monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective.

There has also been a discussion about a so-called “delta plus” variant.

Arwady clarified that the “delta plus” variant is a sub-type of the delta variant officially known as AY.1. Three sub-species have so far been labeled AY.1, which some have unofficially called “delta plus”, as well as AY.2 and AY.3.

“There have been a handful of cases, but not even 1% of cases, neither here in the Midwest area nor in the US have been identified as that AY.1,” Arwady said.

Arwady said that among the sub-variants of the delta variant, the original delta variant B.1.617.2 “comes out” of the others because it is more contagious.

What other variants are being monitored?

In addition to the four disturbing variants, there are a number of “variants of interest”.

According to the WHO, the variants of interest include Eta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda and, most recently Mu.

Variants Eta

First identified in the UK and Nigeria, the Eta variant is being monitored for its potential to reduce the effectiveness of some monoclonal antibody treatments, according to the CDC. To date, no cases have been identified in the US

Iota variants

The Iota variant was first identified in New York. It is being looked at for “reduced sensitivity to the combination treatment of bamlanivimab and etesevimab monoclonal antibodies”, although it is not clear what effect it would have as alternative monoclonal antibody treatments.

Lambda variants

So far, the variant of interest has been discovered in 29 countries and can spread faster than the milder versions of the coronavirus.

The lambda variant is not listed as a variant of interest by the CDC, but is listed by the WHO.

Also known as C.37, the variant has spread rapidly in South America, particularly in Peru, where the earliest documented samples of the virus were discovered in December 2020.

In its report in mid-June, the WHO reported that “lambda has been associated with substantial community transmission rates in many countries, with an increase in prevalence over time at the same time as an increase in the incidence of Covid-19” and that more investigations would be conducted on the variant

smack

Recently, Mu also known by scientists as B.1.621 was added to List of WHO variants of “interest”, said the international health organization in its weekly epidemiological report COVID published late Tuesday.

The variant contains genetic mutations that indicate natural immunity, current vaccines or treatments with monoclonal antibodies may not work as well against it as they do against the original ancestral virus, the WHO said. The species needs further studies to confirm whether it will be more contagious, more lethal, or more resistant to current vaccines and treatments.

Other variants

Other variants of interest identified by the CDC include: B.1.617.3, first identified in India and B.1.429 and B.1.427, both identified outside California.