International
What is the New COVID Variant and is it resistant to the vaccine? – NBC Chicago
As cases of the delta variant continue to raise concerns across the US and a new variant reaches a warning level for the World Health Organization, many are wondering which variants are there and which ones should we worry about?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants of the coronavirus were expected.
“Viruses are constantly changing through mutation and new variants of a virus are expected to emerge,” the CDC website said. “Sometimes new variants appear and disappear. Other times, new variants continue. Numerous variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are being traced in the United States and globally during this pandemic.”
Some variants appear to spread more easily and faster than others, according to the CDC, which may lead to more COVID-19 cases.
The variants are categorized as “variants of interest”, “variants of concern” and “variants with high consequences”.
The CDC says a variant is classified as a variant of interest if it shows “specific genetic markers that have been associated with changes in receptor binding, reduced neutralization by antibodies generated against infection or previous vaccination, reduced efficacy of treatments, impact of potential diagnostic, or predicted increase in disease transmission or severity. “
“We will probably have a variant of what we call an interest variant identified every few weeks,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “How does this virus work? Variants of interest means we have seen a number of the same genetic mutations appear and scientists around the world are looking for it every time. A virus anywhere in the world gets this genetic sequence, updated in an internationally shared database, so we can really see what is popping up. When an interest variant pops up, it says, ‘Oh, this is something we need to look at a bit.’ “
A disturbing variant is one in which “there is evidence of increased transmissibility, more serious illnesses (eg increased hospitalization or death), significant reduction in antibody neutralization generated during infection or previous vaccination, reduction in the effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or failures of diagnostic detection, “according to the CDC.
“Once we see that a variant of interest has a clear impact, it means it is more contagious, it can avoid a treatment, it is making people sicker – it makes it a variant of concern,” Arwady said.
Finally, a high-impact variant “has clear evidence that preventative measures or medical countermeasures have significantly reduced effectiveness compared to previously circulated variants.” Or, as the Chicago chief doctor said, a variant in which “the vaccine was not working very well.”
There are currently no variants with high consequences.
“I would say if something becomes a variant of high consequences that would be a big deal,” Arwady said, adding that such variants are those in which “the vaccine was not working very well.”
So what variants are being traced so far? Here is what we know:
In the US and across the globe, there are currently four variants labeled “disturbing variants” by the CDC and the World Health Organization.
Alpha Variant
Also known as B.1.1.7, the alpha variant was first identified in the UK and quickly spread to the most widespread variant in the US, before the delta variant participated.
The alpha variant “spreads much faster than other variants” and “could potentially cause more people to get sick and die,” according to the CDC.
Vaccines currently being administered in the US work against this variant, although some progress has been reported. However, vaccines continue to be effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death, the CDC reports.
Beta variants
Also known as B.1.315, the beta variant was first identified in South Africa.
The beta variant “may spread faster than other variants,” but current data have shown no sign that the variant causes “more serious illness or death than other variants,” according to the CDC.
Vaccines currently being administered in the US work against this variant, although some progress has been reported. However, vaccines continue to be effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death, the CDC reports.
But when it comes to treating cases of this variant, some monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective.
Variant varg
Also known as P.1, the gamma variant was first identified in Japan and Brazil.
While this variant appears to be spreading faster than others, current data have shown no sign that the variant causes “more serious illness or death than other variants,” according to the CDC.
Vaccines currently being administered in the US work against this variant, although some progress has been reported. However, vaccines continue to be effective against serious illness, hospitalization and death, the CDC reports.
But when it comes to treating cases of this variant, some monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective.
Delta variants
Also known as B.1.617.2, the delta variant was first identified in India and is now responsible for most COVID cases in the US
The delta variant “spreads much faster than other variants” and “may cause more severe cases than other variants,” according to the CDC.
Delta’s high speed and transmissibility makes it capable of “selecting the most vulnerable more efficiently than previous variants,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergency program, said. during a press conference on June 21st.
The delta variant “poses a particular threat to our youth,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients told a news conference last month.
How do vaccines work against this variant?
“Infections occur in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the delta variant,” says the CDC. “Some major infections are expected, but remain rare. However, preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who become infected with the Delta variant may spread the virus to others.”
When it comes to treating cases of this variant, some monoclonal antibody treatments are less effective.
There has also been a discussion about a so-called “delta plus” variant.
Arwady clarified that the “delta plus” variant is a sub-type of the delta variant officially known as AY.1. Three sub-species have so far been labeled AY.1, which some have unofficially called “delta plus”, as well as AY.2 and AY.3.
“There have been a handful of cases, but not even 1% of cases, neither here in the Midwest area nor in the US have been identified as that AY.1,” Arwady said.
Arwady said that among the sub-variants of the delta variant, the original delta variant B.1.617.2 “comes out” of the others because it is more contagious.
What other variants are being monitored?
In addition to the four disturbing variants, there are a number of “variants of interest”.
According to the WHO, the variants of interest include Eta, Iota, Kappa, Lambda and, most recently Mu.
Variants Eta
First identified in the UK and Nigeria, the Eta variant is being monitored for its potential to reduce the effectiveness of some monoclonal antibody treatments, according to the CDC. To date, no cases have been identified in the US
Iota variants
The Iota variant was first identified in New York. It is being looked at for “reduced sensitivity to the combination treatment of bamlanivimab and etesevimab monoclonal antibodies”, although it is not clear what effect it would have as alternative monoclonal antibody treatments.
Lambda variants
So far, the variant of interest has been discovered in 29 countries and can spread faster than the milder versions of the coronavirus.
The lambda variant is not listed as a variant of interest by the CDC, but is listed by the WHO.
So far, the variant of interest has been discovered in 29 countries and can spread faster than the milder versions of the coronavirus.
Also known as C.37, the variant has spread rapidly in South America, particularly in Peru, where the earliest documented samples of the virus were discovered in December 2020.
In its report in mid-June, the WHO reported that “lambda has been associated with substantial community transmission rates in many countries, with an increase in prevalence over time at the same time as an increase in the incidence of Covid-19” and that more investigations would be conducted on the variant
smack
Recently, Mu also known by scientists as B.1.621 was added to List of WHO variants of “interest”, said the international health organization in its weekly epidemiological report COVID published late Tuesday.
The variant contains genetic mutations that indicate natural immunity, current vaccines or treatments with monoclonal antibodies may not work as well against it as they do against the original ancestral virus, the WHO said. The species needs further studies to confirm whether it will be more contagious, more lethal, or more resistant to current vaccines and treatments.
Other variants
Other variants of interest identified by the CDC include: B.1.617.3, first identified in India and B.1.429 and B.1.427, both identified outside California.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/coronavirus/mu-delta-lambda-heres-a-breakdown-of-covid-variants-and-what-we-know-so-far/2604173/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]