China warns of bad US ties could jeopardize climate cooperation | Climate News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned the United States that deteriorating ties between Beijing and Washington could undermine efforts to combat global warming and climate change.

Wang told US climate envoy John Kerry that climate cooperation could not be separated from the wider context of US-China relations and called on Washington to take active steps to improve ties, according to a State Department statement. Wednesday.

Wang said the parties’ joint efforts to change climate were an oasis.

But around the oasis is a desert, and the oasis can be deserted very quickly, he said via video link. Climate cooperation cannot be maintained without an improved bilateral relationship, he added, urging the United States to stop seeing China as a threat and a rival and to stop being restrained and oppressing China around the world.

Kerry, who is in the Chinese city of Tianjin for climate talks, told Wang that the U.S. remains committed to working with other nations to tackle climate change, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The climate crisis needs to be addressed with the seriousness and urgency it requires, he said as he encouraged China to take additional steps to reduce emissions.

The US, which has resumed its role in global climate diplomacy after a four-year hiatus under President Donald Trump, has long hoped to keep climate issues separate from its wider dispute with China over such issues. as trade, human rights and the origins of the covid pandemic19.

Kerry is in Tianjin to hold face-to-face talks with Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy for the climate, on the countries’ common response to the climate crisis. The former US secretary of state has called for stronger efforts to curb rising temperatures to no more than 1.5C (34.7F) above pre-industrial levels, and called on China to join the US in reducing emergency carbon emissions.

The meeting in Tianjin is the second to be held between Kerry and Xie, with the first taking place in Shanghai in April. Kerry has no right to discuss anything other than climate change issues.

Climate observers hope the talks will lead to more ambitious promises from both countries to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, followed by the US.

The G2 (China and the United States) need to understand that beyond their bilateral oasis and desert, the entire planet is in danger, said Li Shuo, a senior climate adviser with the environmental group Greenpeace.

If they do not make joint climate progress fast enough, soon everything will be desert, he added.

Although Wang warned that climate change could now be linked to other diplomatic issues, China has insisted that its efforts to curb its emissions and switch to cleaner forms of energy are a vital part of its ambitious policy agenda. of the interior.

Chinese leaders have long said they are engaged in climate action not because of external pressure, but because it benefits China and the world at large, said Alex Wang, a climate expert and professor at UCLA.

If so, then US-China tensions should not slow down Chinese climate action.

The world’s largest coal user, China gets about 60 percent of its energy from coal. It plans to build more coal-fired power plants, but still plans to reduce its use of fossil fuels.

China has set a target of generating 20 percent of the country’s total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025 and reduce total emissions starting by 2030.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping wants China to become carbon neutral by 2060.

US President Joe Biden has announced a goal to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52 percent by 2030, doubling the target set by former President Barack Obama in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Global decarbonisation efforts will be the focus of a UN conference to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in late November, known as the United Nations Conference on Climate Change or COP26.