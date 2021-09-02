Secretary of State and Mr. Ahmad visit Afghanistan’s neighbors





The Secretary of State will fly to Doha this evening (September 1st) for talks with his Qatari counterparts as part of governments working with partners on the situation in Afghanistan. The immediate priority is to advance practical arrangements to enable those British nationals and Afghans who have worked for us to travel to the UK. The Foreign Office has worked with the Home Office and the Ministry of Defense on this issue and is deploying specially trained crisis teams in countries in the region to support this effort. The visit will also be an opportunity to discuss with key regional partner governments the four key priorities for Afghanistan: preventing Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorists

responding to the dire humanitarian situation

maintaining regional stability

holding the Taliban accountable for human rights It comes as the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary continue to gather a broad coalition of countries around common goals in response to the crisis, including testing the functioning of an International Contact Group, of which Qatar would be a key member. The Secretary of State will meet with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Before leaving for the airport, the Foreign Secretary spoke again with Indian Foreign Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who is currently traveling to Europe. It was an opportunity for the Foreign Secretary to thank the Indian Government, which held the Presidency of the UN Security Council in August, for its assistance in securing the adoption of the UN Security Council Resolution on Afghanistan, presented together from the UK, and discuss how the international community can continue to work together for our common goals. Meanwhile, Mr. Ahmad will travel to Tajikistan on Friday for talks on the same set of issues that ensure a safe passage for those fleeing Afghanistan and advancing governments with international priorities.

