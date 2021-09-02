New Brunswick launches new immigration pilot for international graduates





Published September 2, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT

Updated September 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT New Brunswick has unveiled a new immigration pilot project for international students graduating from four private career colleges in the province. Starting April 1, 2022, international students graduating from Atlantic Business College, Eastern College, McKenzie College or Oulton College and studying in one of the 19 target professions will be able to apply to Nominees Provincial Program (PNP). The EPP allows Canadian provinces and territories to identify immigration candidates who can meet their local economic needs. Many PNP streams are aimed at international students, some are tailored specifically for them. Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration Details and specific requirements for the new pilot project will be available only in the fall. However, the government has shown through a notice that the pilot project is aimed at recent graduates of certain teaching institutions who are currently not eligible for the federation Work permit after graduation program. Furthermore, participation in this pilot program will be limited to New Brunswick-designated educational institutions that have maintained this designation for at least five years and offer eligible study programs in the following areas: social and community service employees;

early childhood educators and assistants;

educational assistants;

health care assistants;

home help workers;

licensed practice nurses;

paramedics and related professions;

medical laboratory technologists;

medical laboratory technicians and pathology assistants;

medical administrative assistants;

computer programmers and interactive media developers;

web designers and developers;

computer networking technicians;

user support techniques;

accounting technicians and accountants;

payroll clerks;

carriers and receivers;

supply chain and logistics supervisors; AND

production logistics coordinators The new pilot program is a collaboration between Opportunity NB (ONB), which is the leading business development corporation in New Brunswick, and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). We are excited to be able to help retain more international students by paving an innovative path that has been made for New Brunswick, said Arlene Dunn, Minister responsible for NB Opportunities in the press release. With increasing competition for skilled work, the potential for the transfer of international students to permanent residents is crucial. This new initiative is in line with the priorities set by business groups and organizations in the province. Just last week, an alliance of business organizations in New Brunswick introduced one set of policy priorities for the upcoming federal elections in Canada. The group, made up of the New Brunswick Business Council, trade boards, the St. John Regional Chamber of Commerce and Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, identified three priority areas where action by the federal government is needed, including immigration. Among the priorities, the group called on the federal government to allocate more space for immigrants to reach a target of 10,000 immigrants by 2024, with 30 percent speaking French; to simplify and expedite the entire immigration process, especially for international students; and to increase investment in settlement services. According to High School Education, Training and Labor Minister Trevor Holder Newcomers are key in addressing the challenges of [New Brunswick’s] labor market, and by providing this additional flow of immigration we are further empowering our post-secondary institutions to develop the skilled workers New Brunswick needs. Over the next decade, the province expects about 120,000 New Brunswickers to leave the workforce. Prior to the pandemic, immigration was one of the main drivers of New Brunswick’s population growth and workforce. The province welcomed a record 6,000 permanent residents in 2019. By 2020, that number had dropped to 2,740 and between January and June 2021, there were 1,470 new arrivals with permanent residents. This decline is mainly attributed to travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 and processing delays by the IRCC. Find out if you are eligible for Canadian immigration CIC News All rights reserved. visit CanadaVisa.com to Discover Your Canadian Immigration Opportunities |

