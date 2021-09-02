China bans extermination of men on TV as part of campaign to strengthen social controlExBulletin







Mark Schiefelbein / AP BEIJING The Chinese government banned female men on TV and told broadcasters on Thursday to promote “revolutionary culture”, expanding a campaign to strengthen control over business and society and strengthen official morale. President Xi Jinping has called for a “national renewal”, with the Communist Party tightening control over business, education, culture and religion. Companies and the public are under increasing pressure to adapt to his vision of a stronger China and a healthier society. The holiday has reduced children’s access to online games and is trying to discourage what she sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities. Broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to clumsy men and other abnormal aesthetics,” the TV regulator said, using an offensive slang term for female men. niang pao, or literally, “girl gun.” This reflects the official concern that Chinese pop stars, influenced by the sleek and girlish looks of some South Korean and Japanese singers and actors, are not encouraging Chinese youth to be quite masculine. Broadcasters should avoid promoting “vulgar internet characters” and admiring wealth and celebrities, the regulator said. Instead, the programs should “vigorously promote the brilliant traditional Chinese culture, the revolutionary culture, and the advanced socialist culture.” Xi’s government is also tightening control over Chinese Internet industries. It has launched anti-monopoly actions, data security and other applications in companies including games and social media provider Tencent Holding and e-commerce giant Alibaba Group that the concerns of the ruling party are very large and independent. Rules that went into effect Wednesday restrict anyone under 18 to three hours a week of online gaming and prohibit gambling on school days. Game developers were already required to submit new titles for approval by the government before being issued. Officials have urged them to add nationalist themes. The party is also tightening its grip on celebrities. Broadcasters should avoid performers who “violate public order” or “have lost morale,” the regulator said. Programs for children of celebrities are also banned. On Saturday, microblogging platform Weibo Corp suspended thousands of accounts for fan clubs and entertainment news. A well-known actress, Zhao Wei, has disappeared from the broadcast platforms without explanation. Her name has been removed from the credits of movies and TV shows. Thursday’s order told broadcasters to limit payment to performers and avoid contract terms that could help them avoid taxes. Another actress, Zheng Shuang, was fined 299 million yuan ($ 46 million) last week on charges of tax evasion, in a warning to celebrities to be positive role models.

