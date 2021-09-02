First Black Nova Scotia Health board member amazed by dismissal – Halifax

The first Black person to be appointed to the board of directors of Nova Scotia Healths says she was shocked by her dissolution.

Newly elected Prime Minister Tim Houston announced on Wednesday that his government will fire the CEO and abolish the health authority board.

He also introduced a new four-person management team that he said would simplify management.

The news came as a surprise to OmiSoore Dryden, James R. Johnston Chair in Canadian Black Studies and an associate professor in the Department of Health and Epidemiology at Dalhousie University, who was just appointed to the board in March this year.

I’m disappointed. She was shocked yesterday, she said.

I knew there would be some sort of change, I think I just didn’t realize it would be the removal of the CEO and the dissolution of the board.

Lack of diversity

Dryden said the board had really just begun to get to know each other. She said they had just confirmed the rest of their meetings for the year and planned to visit Sydney within a few weeks to meet community members and visit the hospital.

Dr. OmiSoore Dryden was the first Black person to be appointed to the board of directors of Nova Scotia Health.

The 14-member board also included an indigenous member: Stephen Augustine, associate vice president of indigenous affairs at Cape Breton University. He declined to comment when contacted by Global News, saying he would like to discuss the matter with Mi’kmaw leaders first.

Dryden asked if the new leadership team would have the expertise required to address the well-documented issue of systemic racism against Black and Indigenous people within the health care system.

While everyone was responsible for addressing systemic racism … something is lost if you do not have some kind of expertise in these conversations, she said.

It would have been nice if they had identified in this white leadership team, with four people what they would do to ensure they were accountable to the Mikmaw and Nova Scotian African communities, and they did not.

Dryden, who moved to Nova Scotia in 2019 and is not Nova Scotian African, said she had hoped to see an African Nova Scotian person on board as well.

She said she had a very good phone conversation with the new health minister, Michelle Thompson, on Wednesday afternoon where she expressed her concerns.

Although Thompson was compassionate, Dryden said he was unable to say what expertise the new team would have in terms of equality, diversity and inclusion. She was told Thomson would find out and notify her.

Hopefully I will be able to have a conversation with him in the future again, Dryden said.

But again, I’m worried about that Why did we not know that information before they were appointed and before the board was disbanded and the CEO was fired? Why was that not part of the notice?

Global News contacted the Department of Health for comment.

Dryden also had concerns about the appointment of Pat Dunn, who is white, as the new minister in charge of Scottish Affairs.

The appointment came after Kesa Munroe-Anderson, who was appointed Deputy Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage by former Prime Minister Iain Rankin in February, was also fired from her post.

Again, it seems that the expertise of Nova Scotians here, black people here, are not being taken seriously, or kept in conversation, Dryden said.

My concern is that in appointing this new person, that meeting happened at the same time that they fired someone with expertise and qualifications like Dr. Munroe-Anderson. And it causes anxiety, and rightly so.

A community petition calling for a person of color to be appointed as Minister responsible for African Affairs Nova Scotia had collected more than 900 signatures, as of Thursday afternoon.

Trying to still have hope

Despite her short time on the board of directors, Dryden has done work of which she is truly proud.

She said one of her first tasks was to compile a reading list for systemic racism in healthcare and was surprised at how many members actually read it.

We found that for those who did the reading, it was also informative about the type of conversation we were having. So I take it as a victory, she said, adding that these conversations could lead to better ideas on how to improve the healthcare system.

I feel like some of them had just started, and then, were over. So look good. I do not know. I’m trying to still have hope.

There are ways we can always influence the system. We have done it in the past and know that we will continue to strive for better accountability and care for our communities.