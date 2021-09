Uber UBER Alibaba father Rise, an annual technology conference whose speakers have included speakers fromand Stripe, said Thursday he would return to the city next year, with plans to stay for the next five years.

Organizers had announced in late 2020 that they would relocate the event to the Malaysian city of Kuala Lumpur, saying they wanted to look for opportunities in the fast-growing tech scene of Southeast Asia.

At the time, the movement raised questions about Hong Kong’s ability to maintain its image as Asia’s main center of global business, as it was still struggling with the aftermath of mass protests in 2019. Conference leaders then insisted the riots political were not part of the decision.

Now, “Hong Kong has won once again as the host city of Rise for the next five years,” event organizers said in a joint statement Thursday with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

The event next March will be personally organized. Hong Kong Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau hailed this as “a testament to Hong Kong’s success in controlling the pandemic and keeping the infection rate among the lowest in the world, giving organizers of international events the confidence that “They can organize their events here safely.” “I’m very excited,” he said in a statement Thursday. Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder and CEO of Rise, noted in a statement that the event had “grown to what it is today after five successful years in the city”. Rise was billed as Asia’s largest tech gathering and attracted around 16,000 participants and more than 350 speakers at its most recent conference in 2019. The news comes as Malaysia is trying to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, with the number of known cases doubling about every two months, according to CNN coronavirus tracker. The decision gives Hong Kong a small victory as it continues to face questions about its future as an international hub due to strict Covid-19 quarantine rules, which are some of the most difficult on the planet. Amazon AMZN In recent months, the city government has faced strong criticism for granting some exemptions, such as last month allowing actress Nicole Kidman to pass quarantine. The Oscar winner entered town in August to film a series about himwith In May, officials also received feedback on allowing some top finance executives to apply for exemptions. Critics argued that politics was elitist, while the government said it was to “maintain Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center”. Recently, however, HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker reportedly spent three weeks in solitary confinement in the city. Hanna Ziady, Diksha Madhok and Carly Walsh contributed to this report.

