International
The world is failing people with dementia: WHO | Health news
More than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, a neurological disorder that takes away their memory and costs the world $ 1.3 trillion a year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The progressive condition can be caused by stroke, brain damage or Alzheimer’s disease and with the aging population, the number of patients is projected to increase to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050, the WHO said in a report. on Thursday.
However, only one in four countries has a national policy to support dementia patients and their families, he said, urging governments to increase the public health challenge.
Half of these countries are in Europe, with the remainder divided among other regions in the world.
However, even in Europe, many plans are expiring or have already expired, indicating the need for renewed commitment from governments, the WHO said.
Tedros chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus said dementia deprives millions of people of their memories, independence and dignity, but also deprives us of people we know and love.
The world is failing people with dementia and it hurts us all, he was quoted as saying in a statement.
Health ministers agreed on a global action plan in 2015, including early diagnosis and care delivery, but are not meeting targets by 2025, he said.
Dementia mostly affects those aged 65 and over, but can also affect people in their 30s and 40s.
There is no treatment, but studies have shown that about 40 percent of cases can be avoided or delayed by a healthy lifestyle.
Risk factors include depression, low education, social isolation, and lack of cognitive stimulation.
Katrin Seeher, from the WHO Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, told a news conference that more than 60 percent of people living with dementia were in low- and middle-income countries.
We especially need to reduce the gap that exists between high-income and low-income and middle-income countries, and between urban and rural areas, she said.
Seeher told Al Jazeera that alarmingly, low- and middle-income countries are also less prepared than high-income countries to provide services and care for people with dementia.
[This] means that again, family members and close friends need to do even more, so rates for informal care are even higher in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries, said Seeher.
Medications, hygiene products and home remedies for dementia patients are more accessible in rich countries, which have a higher reimbursement rate than in lower-income countries, the report said.
Dementia affects memory, orientation, ability to learn, language, judgment, and ability to perform daily tasks.
Seeher noted that dementia can also affect people under the age of 65, with the so-called new dementia accounting for about 10 percent of all dementia cases.
But the development of dementia is not inevitable and some risk factors can be reduced by controlling hypertension, diabetes, diet, depression and alcohol and tobacco use, the WHO said.
Importers It is important to remember that what is good for your heart is good for your brain, Seeher told Al Jazeera.
Here, risk factors shared with other non-communicable diseases were targeted, such as being physically active, maintaining a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy body weight, not smoking, not drinking alcohol, or reducing it to a minimum, she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/2/world-failing-people-with-dementia-who
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]