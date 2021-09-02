The world is failing people with dementia: WHO | Health news

More than 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, a neurological disorder that takes away their memory and costs the world $ 1.3 trillion a year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The progressive condition can be caused by stroke, brain damage or Alzheimer’s disease and with the aging population, the number of patients is projected to increase to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050, the WHO said in a report. on Thursday.

However, only one in four countries has a national policy to support dementia patients and their families, he said, urging governments to increase the public health challenge.

Half of these countries are in Europe, with the remainder divided among other regions in the world.

However, even in Europe, many plans are expiring or have already expired, indicating the need for renewed commitment from governments, the WHO said.

Tedros chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus said dementia deprives millions of people of their memories, independence and dignity, but also deprives us of people we know and love.

The world is failing people with dementia and it hurts us all, he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Health ministers agreed on a global action plan in 2015, including early diagnosis and care delivery, but are not meeting targets by 2025, he said.

Dementia mostly affects those aged 65 and over, but can also affect people in their 30s and 40s.

There is no treatment, but studies have shown that about 40 percent of cases can be avoided or delayed by a healthy lifestyle.

Risk factors include depression, low education, social isolation, and lack of cognitive stimulation.

Katrin Seeher, from the WHO Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, told a news conference that more than 60 percent of people living with dementia were in low- and middle-income countries.

We especially need to reduce the gap that exists between high-income and low-income and middle-income countries, and between urban and rural areas, she said.

Seeher told Al Jazeera that alarmingly, low- and middle-income countries are also less prepared than high-income countries to provide services and care for people with dementia.

[This] means that again, family members and close friends need to do even more, so rates for informal care are even higher in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries, said Seeher.

Medications, hygiene products and home remedies for dementia patients are more accessible in rich countries, which have a higher reimbursement rate than in lower-income countries, the report said.

Dementia affects memory, orientation, ability to learn, language, judgment, and ability to perform daily tasks.

Seeher noted that dementia can also affect people under the age of 65, with the so-called new dementia accounting for about 10 percent of all dementia cases.

But the development of dementia is not inevitable and some risk factors can be reduced by controlling hypertension, diabetes, diet, depression and alcohol and tobacco use, the WHO said.

Importers It is important to remember that what is good for your heart is good for your brain, Seeher told Al Jazeera.

Here, risk factors shared with other non-communicable diseases were targeted, such as being physically active, maintaining a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy body weight, not smoking, not drinking alcohol, or reducing it to a minimum, she said.