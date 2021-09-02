Manitoba reduces capacity limits in outdoor gatherings, expands requirements for full vaccination – Winnipeg

Manitoba is cutting the number of people allowed in outdoor gatherings — including fairs and summer festivals — and expanding the list of places where full vaccination testing will be required under current COVID-19 public health orders.

Starting next Tuesday, the large-capacity capacity of outdoor gatherings will be reduced to 500 from 1,500, and proof of vaccination will be required to eat in food courts and enter indoor areas in a gallery or museum, said Manitoba chief of public health Dr. Brent Roussin announced Thursday.

Read more: Anger against vaccination in local businesses is wrong, says Winnipeg restaurant owner

Roussin also said that wedding receptions held in licensed venues – or unlicensed venues that have applied for a temporary license – will be under the same rules in restaurants, meaning guests will have to show evidence of vaccination to attend the festivities, starting Tuesday.

Last week the province announced restaurants, bars, bingo halls, sports venues and cinemas should require people to show a vaccine passport starting Friday.

















Answering your questions about COVID-19, September 2nd





Children who do not have the right to be immunized will be able to participate in activities if they are with a fully vaccinated adult.

Rules requiring masks in all indoor, public spaces – including schools – also went into effect last weekend.

Roussin urged all Manitobans to respect staff at restaurants and other businesses that will enforce vaccination requirements and disguise mandates.

Read more: Manitoba require full vaccination for restaurants, bars, movies, sporting events

“Remember, these measures are imposed on these businesses,” Roussin said.

“These are public health orders, these are not business decisions.

“These businesses are working hard to keep Manitobans safe, they are working hard to keep their doors open … so let ‘s respect each other, be polite (and) respect the science that tells us to get vaccinated is the way out of this pandemic. “

















Manitoba require full vaccination for restaurants, bars, movies, sporting events





Manitoba reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 24 in people who had not been fully vaccinated.

The province also said three virus-related deaths have been reported since Monday, including two related to the more contagious variants of the concern.

Read more: Teachers, divisions ready with plans to address student learning gaps due to COVID-19

As of March 2020 Manitoba has reported 58,793 cases of COVID-19 and 1,192 virus-related deaths.

More to come.

