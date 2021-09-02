International
Manitoba reduces capacity limits in outdoor gatherings, expands requirements for full vaccination – Winnipeg
Manitoba is cutting the number of people allowed in outdoor gatherings — including fairs and summer festivals — and expanding the list of places where full vaccination testing will be required under current COVID-19 public health orders.
Starting next Tuesday, the large-capacity capacity of outdoor gatherings will be reduced to 500 from 1,500, and proof of vaccination will be required to eat in food courts and enter indoor areas in a gallery or museum, said Manitoba chief of public health Dr. Brent Roussin announced Thursday.
Read more:
Anger against vaccination in local businesses is wrong, says Winnipeg restaurant owner
Roussin also said that wedding receptions held in licensed venues – or unlicensed venues that have applied for a temporary license – will be under the same rules in restaurants, meaning guests will have to show evidence of vaccination to attend the festivities, starting Tuesday.
Last week the province announced restaurants, bars, bingo halls, sports venues and cinemas should require people to show a vaccine passport starting Friday.
Answering your questions about COVID-19, September 2nd
Children who do not have the right to be immunized will be able to participate in activities if they are with a fully vaccinated adult.
Rules requiring masks in all indoor, public spaces – including schools – also went into effect last weekend.
Trends
COVID-19: Protesters target some pre-Christian hospitals, decode ‘tyranny’ vaccine
The WHO says it is looking at Mu, a new variant of interest in COVID-19
Roussin urged all Manitobans to respect staff at restaurants and other businesses that will enforce vaccination requirements and disguise mandates.
Read more:
Manitoba require full vaccination for restaurants, bars, movies, sporting events
“Remember, these measures are imposed on these businesses,” Roussin said.
“These are public health orders, these are not business decisions.
“These businesses are working hard to keep Manitobans safe, they are working hard to keep their doors open … so let ‘s respect each other, be polite (and) respect the science that tells us to get vaccinated is the way out of this pandemic. “
Manitoba require full vaccination for restaurants, bars, movies, sporting events
Manitoba reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 24 in people who had not been fully vaccinated.
The province also said three virus-related deaths have been reported since Monday, including two related to the more contagious variants of the concern.
Read more:
Teachers, divisions ready with plans to address student learning gaps due to COVID-19
As of March 2020 Manitoba has reported 58,793 cases of COVID-19 and 1,192 virus-related deaths.
More to come.
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to the common cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include the elderly and people with severe chronic diseases such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If symptoms occur, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay home as much as possible, and keep a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a mask or non-medical face mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some counties and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.
For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus site.
See the link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8162505/covid-manitoba-capacity-limits-outdoor-gatherings-expands-requirements-full-vaccination/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]