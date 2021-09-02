Latest: UN says air service operating in Afghanistan | Us World News

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations says the Humanitarian Aid Service is resuming air operations in Afghanistan to enable 160 aid organizations to continue operations in the country’s provinces.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that the air passenger service, operated by the Rome-based United Nations World Food Program, is connecting the Pakistani capital Islamabad with Mazar-i-Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the southeast. .

He said the food program reports that three flights have already been carried out in Mazar-i-Sharif since Sunday and that efforts are being made to step up those operations as soon as possible.

Moreover, Dujarric said, an air cargo bridge is being created to transport non-food items, such as medical supplies and other emergencies where they are most needed.

He said the humanitarian air services need $ 18 million and the air cargo bridge needs $ 12 million to continue operations.

From 2002 to 2021, the UN Air Force in Afghanistan served more than 20 destinations in the country, Dujarric said. He will seek to return to these countries as soon as security and funding allow.

ISTANBUL – Turkey’s Foreign Minister says his country is evaluating plans to reopen Kabul Airport.

Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara on Thursday that Hamid Karzai International Airport could be reopened in two phases for military flights and later for commercial flights.

There are now requests from the Taliban and several countries to cooperate with us. Appreciating all this, Cavusoglu said at a press conference with Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag.

Turkey operated the airport for six years before the US withdrawal and the resurgence of the Taliban. Those leaders, along with those of Qatar, have been in discussions about reopening. Kaag said the Netherlands wanted to help with technical issues or airport security.

Rome Prime Minister Mario Draghi says diplomats are trying to find Afghans fleeing their homeland to Iran and other nations bordering Afghanistan.

Draghi said on Thursday that fortunately many Afghans had fled, but his country wants to find those who worked with Italy.

Before Italy completed airlift from Kabul on August 27, it had evacuated some 5,000 Afghans who had worked with the Italian military during its 20-year deployment in Afghanistan, as well as their families and others now considered endangered under its rule. Taliban.

Draghi did not say how many Afghans his country was looking for. He added that Afghans who have already arrived in Italy are immediately granted refugee status and praised the Italian communities that integrate them into local society.

KABUL, Afghanistan A Taliban media spokesman posted on Twitter a photo of Qatari military planes on the ground at Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the sound of planes was heard from above.

It was the first air activity in the capital since Monday when the last U.S. evacuation flight left Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war. In interviews at the airport on Tuesday, Taliban officials said they hoped the civilian airport would be operational within a few days and the military part sometime later.

TIRANA, Albania — The Albanian government says another group of 37 Afghans evacuated from Kabul has arrived in the country.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry said the group arrived early Thursday morning from Kiev, Ukraine. They were taken to the campus accommodation in the capital, Tirana, where they will stay before being transferred to hotels.

Albania has accommodated most of the 644 Afghans it is temporarily accommodating in hotels.

The government has said it can shelter up to 4,000 Afghans temporarily, before traveling to places for long-term settlement.

Here is what else is happening:

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates The UK Foreign Secretary says that although the UK will not recognize the Taliban government any time soon, there is significant room for dialogue with Afghanistan’s new rulers.

At a joint news conference in Doha with his Qatari counterpart, Dominic Raab, he said he supported the commitment to the Taliban to test the groups’ broad promises. He cited the Taliban’s commitments to protect freedom of travel for Afghans and foreigners, to form a comprehensive government and, significantly, to prevent international terrorist groups from using the war-torn country as a base.

Raab said: In all these areas, we will judge them by what they do, not just by what they say.

Diplomatic recognition would be critical in allowing the Taliban access to development aid and loans from international financial institutions as the group faces a declining economy.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Qatar’s foreign minister says there is still no clear indication of when Kabul airport will resume normal operations, but that the Gulf Arab state is assessing the situation with Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

At a joint press conference in Doha with his British counterpart Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar remains hopeful that we will be able to operate (the airport) as soon as possible, without giving a timeline or elaborating on Qatar’s role in providing technical assistance With He said Qatar is working with the Taliban to identify gaps and risks of reopening and operating the airport.

Kabul International Airport has been closed to normal traffic since August 16, when the Taliban took control of Kabul. Military flights and evacuations continued until August 31, when U.S. forces withdrew from the country and left the runway without air traffic controllers.

Al Thani also called on the Taliban to fulfill their promise to allow Afghans and foreigners to leave the country freely as soon as the airport opens.

Qatar sent a technical team to Kabul airport on Wednesday to assess operations. Little Shaheed, which facilitated talks between the United States and the Taliban, has played a major role in US efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan.

UNITED NATIONS The President of the UN Security Council says that the most powerful UN body will not withdraw its focus from Afghanistan this month and the real litmus test for the new Taliban government will be the way it treats women. and girls.

Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason of Ireland said on Wednesday that the protection and promotion of human rights for women must be at the heart of our collective response to the crisis.

Under the previous Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, women were not allowed to go to school, work outside the home or leave home without a male escort. Although they faced many challenges in a male-dominated society after the fall of the Taliban, Afghan girls have not only been educated, but over the past 20 years women have entered increasingly powerful positions in many fields, including government, business, health and education.

Bryne Nason said: My question is, will the Taliban be different, and that is the real question. We have not seen any evidence of this.

She said the international community has influence because whatever form of government emerges in Afghanistan needs international support – and human rights and respect for international law are red line issues.