Back to school: North Country School sees challenges, international opportunities | News, Sports, Work

LAKE PLACID- When the North Country School welcomes fourth- to ninth-graders next weekend, enrollment is projected at 76, including 26-day students, according to Executive Director Todd Ormiston.

The school is known for its international students, and this year is no different. However, enrollment for those students has had some negative and positive changes.

For example, Ormiston said, the number of students from the Asian market has decreased because obtaining visas and interviews have been challenging due to embassy openings and a large number of visa applications. North Country School, on the other hand, is increasing the diversity of where students come from. New students will come from Guatemala, Mexico, Congo, Tanzania and the Dominican Republic.

“We believe we are uniquely positioned with, No. 1, our personal academic program through the pandemic and, No. 2, smaller classes and more personal attention, and children now need that,” Ormiston said Monday, Aug. 30.

In connection with the COVID-19 reopening plan, North Country School will follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the guidelines of the New York State Department of Education.

This includes a state directive to require masks for students, staff and visitors within the school, regardless of their vaccination status.

All skilled workers are fully vaccinated, according to Ormiston, who said the school is encouraging students 12 and older to get vaccinated. Vaccinations against COVID-19 are not yet available for children under 12 years of age.

“We are grades 4 through 9, so we have a mix of students who are and are not able to get vaccinated,” Tha Ormiston. “So this has been a push for us to encourage our families, if they have the right, to get vaccinated before arrival.”

Some international students are not able to get the vaccine at home, but once they arrive in the US, they will be able to get the vaccine.

Some of the school programs will be held outside, as it was during the 2020-21 school year.

“Last year we created very important outdoor classroom spaces, so it will again be part of (the learning experience) until the weather does not allow us to be outside anymore,” Tha Ormiston.

Two programs introduced last year will return: the Outdoor Leadership Program and Access to Wilderness.

“(Access Wild Places) was a program for 10 students from Hempstead, New York, the school district to go out and experience wildlife here in Adirondacks,” Tha Ormiston. “And we also brought in three equality and inclusion experts to work with these children to understand what it means to feel the freedom of being outside and the healing powers of the wilderness.”

The Outdoor Leadership program teaches students how to plan, guide, and make informed decisions during an outdoor trip.

“By equipping children with the knowledge and skills to prepare for a trip, we foster collaboration, good decision-making skills and strong leadership qualities that will enhance each adult child’s personal journey,” it says on the North American School website.

The Outdoor Leadership program offers classes in three seasons for Nordic School students: backpacks, cruise on land, desert first aid, Leave No Trace principles, and rock climbing in the fall; avalanche training, winter camps, skiing tours in the homeland and ice climbing in winter; and rock climbing, rowing, backpacking, travel planning and co-leadership in the spring.

Northern School students arrive on the weekends of September 11th and 12th and programming begins on Tuesday, September 14th.

North School (Private, Lake Placid, 4-9)

2021-22: 76

2020-21: 67

2019-20: 76

2018-19: 79

2017-18: 70

2016-17: 55

2015-16: 75