DeLonghi Launches Its First International Award Winning Campaign | tidings

RIVER SADDLE UPPER, NJ- (TELE BUSINESS) -2 September 2021–
DeLonghi, a world leader in the coffee and espresso specialty category, known for high Italian design and advanced technology, today launched his first international campaign with a feature film directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Brad Pitt.
De’Longhi’s first international campaign features Oscar-winning talent Brad Pitt as the brand’s new global ambassador (Photo: Business Wire)
DeLonghi has seen tremendous growth in recent years and the production of home coffee machines has taken a central role in this growth, said Massimo Garavaglia, CEO of the DeLonghi Group. We believe that Brad Pitt is the perfect ambassador to tell the world about DeLonghi – he is the essential embodiment of the DeLonghi spirit: bold and international, but at the same time, sophisticated and stylish.
IN campaign advertising, viewers are treated to a brief glimpse of the classics the day of Brad Pitt ”s life. From buying coffee beans in the morning to getting on Los Angeles with his motorbike and stopping to get gas, the scenes in the movie with Brad Pitt represent a moment we all look forward to: going home and finally relax with a delicious coffee or cappuccino – a perfect moment.
The campaign highlights the elegance and aesthetics of the design and ease of use with DeLonghis the new fully automatic espresso machine, Dinamica Plus, which holds the promise of Espresso Made Right brands, said Mike Prager, President of the North American DeLonghi Group and CEO .
DeLonghi filmed well-known photographer Lachlan Bailey to capture images for the campaign, and alongside the actor and director, the film boasts the talents of two other Oscar winners, cinematographer Linus Sandgren and composer Justin Hurwitz, both part of la la land Dream team.
When I saw what Damien did with the grain of the film and Brad looked as delightful as I had ever seen, I was excited to come up with a melody and an atmosphere to match, said Justin Hurwitz, who created an original soundtrack for commercial.
The film is memorable for its cinematic quality and scope, coupled with a genuine sense of authenticity – an essential element of DeLonghi’s message as a family-owned company whose success and evolution are based on sustainable entrepreneurial values.
Brad Pitt’s choice for this international campaign means more than just working with a globally acclaimed icon – Pitt is a well-known actor and producer, an environmental lawyer, an art collector and an architecture enthusiast. and design.
Above all, Brad Pitt retains his mysticism, despite global fame. A spirit of underestimation that reflects the DeLonghi brand itself a company associated with its roots with a typical Italian passion for harmony and elegance that goes beyond simple stereotypes while being accessible to the whole world. Both are iconic and authentic at the same time. Like a Hollywood star making himself a simple and perfect cup of coffee.
Given this significant moment in time for the brand, we will use the global campaign with Brad Pitt to support the Espresso Made Right platform in North America, said Maria Colon, Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Experience for DeLonghi, North America . To continue the momentum of brands, support our local markets well through an inter-channel marketing plan this fall, including broadcasting, connected TV, spectacular out-of-home placements, PR and content integrations that will be enhanced on social and digital platforms. “
The global creative campaign was led by MC Saatchi Milan, with local market support through DeLonghis agencies in North America activating PR from Current Global, media planning from Wavemaker and creative adaptation from The Woo.
To learn more about the DeLonghis global campaign and premium coffee and espresso machines, visit www.delonghi.comwith
DeLonghi Group
The DeLonghi Group is based in Treviso, Italy and tops the category of small home appliances with a range of premium products under four internationally recognized brands; DeLonghi, Kenwood, Braun and Capital brands. The DeLonghi Group is committed to continuing their mission to create exceptional products that improve customer life through innovative technologies and unparalleled design.
Marka DeLonghi is located in Treviso Italy and the global leader in espresso and convenience products. Highest quality, top Italian design and significant product innovations are the core values of the DeLonghi brand. DeLonghi is present in over 123 countries and creates products in three main categories: espresso, special cooking and home comfort. After more than a century of perfecting its products, DeLonghi remains committed to creating innovations that bring comfort and style to every home customer; making the day better. For more information visit www.delonghi.comwith
