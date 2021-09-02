Small weddings return to NSW and Sydneysiders living in 12 LGA hit by COVID can enjoy unlimited training





The NSW government eased restrictions from Friday, as the state remains shutting down the coronavirus.

Locked up couples in New South Wales are now allowed to hold small wedding ceremonies, while residents living in the 12 hotspots COVID-19 LGA of Greater Sydney can enjoy training for an unlimited time each day. Health Minister Brad Hazzard signed an amendment to the Public Health Order to allow small wedding services, without a holiday afterwards, to be done in the state from Friday. Small weddings should not have more than five guests plus the wedding party, which includes two people getting married, two witnesses required for marriage, one person performing the service and one person to register the wedding. Couples can say “I do” outside or in premises that may currently be open for a funeral, but weddings cannot be held in foster families. The NSW government said there are a number of restrictions on who is allowed to attend the wedding service: a person living in Greater Sydney may not attend a wedding service, as part of a wedding feast or as a guest, outside of Greater Sydney;

a person living in regional NSW can attend a wedding in Greater Sydney only if it is part of the wedding or the parent, child or brother of one of the persons getting married;

a person living in Greater Sydney but not in a troubled area may attend a marriage only in a troubled area if he is part of the wedding or the parent, child or brother of one of the persons getting married;

a person living in an area of ​​concern may participate in a marriage only outside the area of ​​concern in which they live if they are part of the wedding or the parent, child or brother of one of the persons being married. Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told a news conference Thursday that COVID-19 NSW is on track to become the first state or territory to hit 70 percent of its first-dose vaccinations on Thursday. The “extraordinary achievement” allowed Ms. Berejiklian to ease the limitation of one-hour daily exercises to 12 local government concern areas (LGCs). More than two million sydneysiders living in those COVID-19 hotspots will be allowed to enjoy unlimited training from 5 a.m. Friday – but will still be subject to a curfew. “Public health experts have given us the green light to allow everyone living in a troubled area of ​​local government to have unlimited training from 5.00am to 9.00pm,” Ms Berejiklian said. “Curfew will still be in effect. The rule of thumb is now the same for every person across NSW in terms of that ability and again, especially for citizens in troubled areas of local government, thank you.” The LGAs are: Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Strathfield and some suburbs of Penrith. NSW recorded 1,288 cases of coronavirus – just two embarrassing infections from the previous daily record – and seven additional deaths Thursday.

