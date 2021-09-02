Manitoba education minister seeks to establish anxious relationship over Bill 64

Manitoba’s education minister says he hopes to fix the fences damaged by Bill 64, the province’s proposed and now-abandoned education reform bill.

The update comes a day after caretaker Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced he would repeal the controversial bill, part of legislation introduced in March, which would have seen a massive review of Manitoba’s education system.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen said at a news conference Thursday that the bill’s governance model became a “lightning rod” for controversy and was confused by the improvement in student scores.

This model would replace the province’s 37 English-language school divisions with a single provincial education authority, dissolve elected school boards, and establish local community school advisory councils.

Then-Prime Minister Brian Pallister hailed the idea as a way to address what he called a “very cumbersome” system.

The ideas were more than five years in the making, first raised in 2017 when the province promised a review of how education is provided and funded.

The belated process was often revived in January 2019, when Goertzen was minister of education. At the time, he announced that a commission had been hit and asked about creating a renewed vision for the education system.

Now, Cullen said he wants to “repair any bridge we may have damaged on that trip.”

Opportunity to ‘reflect’

But discussions will continue on how to reform and improve Manitoba’s school system, he said.

“We are still spending the second or third highest per capita for students, the results are not where we think they should be and the Manitobans have asked us to address it. And this is a work in progress and we will to continue that work, “Cullen said.

“I think this is an opportunity for us just to stop and reflect on what we have heard. We will continue the dialogue. I know the discussion and the governance model has created some tensions with our stakeholders. I think this is a real opportunity for us to build those relationships [and] collect their contribution “.

A report was due to be submitted in March 2020, but was delayed when the pandemic began. At the time it came out, a year later, it was introduced by Cullen, the newly appointed minister of education.

While the report recommended a review of the system, the government plan did not closely follow those recommendations. For example, the report recommended consolidation to create six to eight regional school boards, not eliminating their role.

Cullen said his job now will be to gather information gathered over the past few years and “clear the table” for anyone elected as Manitoba’s next prime minister when the ruling Progressive Conservatives hold their leading vote next month.

“We want to have a clean page [when] our new leader was elected at the end of October, “he said, adding that it is too early to tell what kind of education that person at the table changes.

“So I will not describe what could come out under the new leadership and … potentially a new cabinet.”

Cullen said the province will continue its engagement efforts through advisory groups that have already been set up and other groups and working groups that are still coming.

Those new groups will include one that looks at poverty and education and another panel that will review the Manitoba school curriculum, something he said has not been done for 25 years.

“I see this as an opportunity for us to really build relationships that could have been tarnished during the last debate on Bill 64,” Cullen said.

“I think there are a lot of good jobs ahead of us.”

Meanwhile, Cullen said the property tax cut for education from Manitoba promised in the 2021-22 provincial budget will go ahead as planned, Cullen said.

Invoice review

The response to Bill 64 was swift and critical, prompting numerous campaigns against it and thousands of legitimate billboards that will sprout across the province.

The Manitoba Association of School Boards committed to maintaining elected school boards, saying they are essential to keeping the school system connected to communities.

In June of this year, Cullen addressed the criticism as a “disinformation campaign” led by the NDP, the Manitoba School Board Association and the leadership of the Manitoba Teachers Association.

However, in August, when Heather Stefanson announced that she would run to replace the outgoing Pallister and that she intended to remove Bill 64 Cullen stood by applauding in her support.

Announcing that he repealed the bill Wednesday, Goertzen said “many good things” came out of the garden in the 12th Grade review that formed the basis of Bill 64, but nevertheless the legislation had in the end gone far beyond the scope of the bill. report.