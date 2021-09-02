The Strathcona County disguise bylaw returns on September 10th

Strathcona County is reinstating the disguise bylaw, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases within the municipality and across the province.

At a special council meeting Wednesday, councilors in the eastern Edmontona county passed an interim bylaw that will make masks mandatory in all enclosed public places and public vehicles.

Starting Friday, Sept. 10, face masks will be required at malls, grocery stores, retail businesses, places of worship and county facilities, as well as taxis, buses and vehicles sharing trips.

Failure to disguise as required may result in a $ 100 fine. The bylaw will expire on December 31, unless council votes to extend it.

‘Taking extra steps’

“The county is taking extra steps because of rising cases in the county and Alberta to help slow the spread of COVID-19, support our economy and protect the health of local and regional residents,” said Mayor Rod Frank in a statement.

The decision came on the same day that Albert reported 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, the highest one-day total since mid-May.

The province is leading the country in new daily cases and active cases and hospitalization rates are rising again.

As of Wednesday, the latest provincial health data showed 284 active cases of COVID-19 in the county population of more than 99,000 people.

“Worrying decision for some”

Frank characterized the camouflage issue as divisive.

“This will be a troubling decision for some,” he said. “Treating each other with kindness and respect, even when we disagree, continues to be important as we adapt to constant change.”

The bylaw does not apply to schools, childcare facilities or private residences. Exceptions will be made for children under the age of two and persons who are unable to wear a face mask for medical reasons.

Other exceptions include:

People eating or drinking in certain landing areas or as part of a religious ceremony.

People who are exercising or engaging in athletic and water activities.

People attending a dance, theater, or music show as long as participants do not enter public viewing areas.

Caregivers or those accompanying someone with a disability, when wearing a face mask would impede the accommodation of the person with a disability.

People who have to temporarily remove their face mask to offer or receive a service.

People who provide or receive consulting services indoors, if all parties can stay at least six feet away.

The regulation was approved8-1 by the Council. Brian Botterill voted against.

Advisor. Linton Delainey had voted against the bylaw, up to the third and final reading.

Delainey said he initially voted against the bylaw because he wants the province to create a masked mandate across Alberta.

He said the current situation is putting pressure on municipalities to make the call, but he ultimately did not want to stand in the way of local bypassing.

“I’m not ready to let the Alberta government take action on this,” Delainey said during Wednesday ‘s meeting.

“If they believe masks are so important and everyone should wear them, they should stand up, stand up and say, ‘Everyone in the province, put on your masks.'”

At a March 23 council meeting, Strathcona’s council voted to expire the previous mask act, but Alberta’s mask mandate was hidden in effect at the time.

Alberta has since removed most of its camouflage protocols and there is now a camouflage arrangement of rules for public spaces throughout the province.

Edmonton Masks bylaws back Friday

Also facing rising case loads, Edmonton City Council voted Monday to reinstate its disguised law.

Starting Friday, Sept. 3, masks will be mandatory while visiting grocery stores, restaurants and other public places within the city. The Edmonton Bylaws will expire on December 31st.

Under the province’s Phase 3 reopening plan, launched in July, people are no longer required to wear masks indoors in most environments. Starting September 27, masks will no longer be required when using public transportation.