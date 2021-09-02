The gecko’s most startling maneuver has nothing to do with his climbing legs, researchers reveal





But scientists say lizard tails are just as extraordinary, with geckos performing a wonderful, improper maneuver that allows them to land safely and at ballistic speeds on vertical surfaces like tree trunks.

and then just tap down. It's a nice landing that requires a lot of control. Gecko does the opposite of that, "he said Ardian Jusufi, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Germany and leader of the research group at the Locomotion Institute in Biorobotic and Somatic Systems.

Initially, Yusuf and his team thought that geckos were able to slide steadily and then sit in a relatively controlled manner on tree trunks – with an early experiment showing that they were able to use their tails to direct the air in the middle like parachutists when they were in a wind tunnel.

collide with the head at speeds of up to 21 kilometers per hour (13 miles per hour) and stabilize only in landing using their tail to absorb the energy of the impact. However, catching high speeds video of Asian flat-tailed geckos and then building robot models of lizards, to their surprise, researchers found that lizardscollide with the head at speeds of up to 21 kilometers per hour (13 miles per hour) and stabilize only in landing using their tail to absorb the energy of the impact.

“They approach the tree at a very high speed and initially make contact with the front legs and the head and a part of the torso. Then, the hind legs make contact and now, because the forces are so great, the body sits behind the head above the heel, and in meanwhile, the tail is pressed down on the tree, “explained Yusuf, who is the author of survey on the findings that were published in the journal Communications Biology on Thursday. To better understand the forces the lizard experiences while performing the maneuver, the team built two gecko-inspired robots — one with a tail and the other without. They printed 3D robots from soft plastic and rubber-like materials and catapulted them into a force plate, a sensitive scale that measures the impact of the landing. Only the tail robot can climb on the plate, confirming the researchers’ observation that the tail was essential for stabilizing the lizard after colliding with a trunk at high speed. Yusuf said the findings could help create more sophisticated robots. “It provides an alternative strategy for flying robots to land on walls, and flying robots can be used for construction or maintenance or search and rescue.” He said it was possible that other species of lizards were able to perform such a maneuver, but it had not been documented in any other animal before. “Unexpected is unexpected, right? In some ways it was thought if you have such amazing legs with such a high safety factor, why would you need a backup mechanism?” “It turns out that nature has some very challenging surfaces for these geckos. They slide on moss, bark, sand and such debris that slides a lot even with the best feet in the world.”

