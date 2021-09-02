Doctors’ letters with pen call on new health minister to do more to protect Manitobans from COVID-19

A group of doctors are urging the Manitoba health minister to do more to keep students, seniors, hospitals and long-term care facilities safe against COVID-19 with a fourth wave on the horizon.

About a dozen experts in critical care, infectious diseases, oncology, geriatric medicine, microbiology and more signed a letter to Health Minister Audrey Gordon late Wednesday evening.

“We have an absolute duty as a society to ensure the well-being of our children, and to this end keeping schools safe and open is an urgent priority,” the doctors write.

“Many children are already left behind in many ways. We need to take proactive measures to protect them and keep schools open.”

This is not the first time a group of doctors from Manitoba have written to elected officials with concerns about provincial coronavirus management plans.

The signatories to the latest letter support the recently announced provincial masks and vaccines, though it recommends five more steps to mitigate the risks associated with a predicted fourth wave, driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The letter says Manitoba must urgently assess and regulate ventilation and filtration systems in schools, extend vaccine mandates to first responders and approve full paid sick leave for infected or forced workers to isolate after exposure.

He also called on the government to increase its capacity to test and track contacts with COVID-19, and to consider giving a third dose of vaccine to people at high risk, including those with compromised immune systems, people living in long-term care facilities and on the front line health care workers.

“Even a small percentage of absenteeism in health care workers, which is likely to be exacerbated by parents who need to stay home with sick or quarantined children, can bring our healthcare system to its knees.” writes the doctors.

Dr. Jillian Horton is a specialist in internal medicine and a medical educator in Winnipeg, and one of the doctors who signed the letter. (Leif Norman)

As of Wednesday, 77 percent of Manitobans 12 and up have taken two doses. This is one of the highest immunization rates in Canada, though it does not include the thousands of Manitobans who are still not eligible.

Experts around the world say that somewhere in the coverage range of 85 or 90 percent it is necessary to achieve herd immunity in the presence of the delta variant, which is twice as contagious as the original coronavirus type.

“Manitoba will not be able to achieve the double level of vaccination needed to avoid this next wave, and therefore public health measures to reduce airborne transmission are more important than ever,” the letter said. doctors.

“Severe COVID-19 infection in children, although tragic, was previously uncommon, however, experience in other countries suggests that waves dominated by the delta variant are associated with higher levels of serious disease, hospitalization or even death in children. “

Similar concerns exist for the elderly, including those who received both doses earlier this year and may experience weakened immunity, according to doctors.

Dr. Philippe Lagac-Wiens is a microbiologist and physician at St. Louis Hospital. Boniface, and one of the signatories of the letter. (Philippe Lagac-Wiens / Facebook)

Manitoba Hospital and Intensive Care System pushed beyond its pre-pandemic capacity during the third wave, forcing the province to send dozens of COVID-19 critical care patients out of Manitoba for care.

Despite the relatively low number of cases and the number of hospitals that have declined significantly since then, the provincial critical care system remains extensive. There were 83 patients in the ICU as of Wednesday, well above the pre-pandemic ICU capacity of 72.

“This is a consequence of over a year of burnout and resignations of health workers, lack of nursing, inadequate and unevenly distributed resources and delays in medical investigations, surgery and other therapies,” doctors say.

Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon says officials will consider each of the five recommendations in the doctors’ letter. (Global Pool)

On Thursday, Gordonwas requested but did not commit to providing full sick leave paid for employees or mandates for first persons. She, however, said the province will consider the achievement recommendation on paper.

She said she and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowmand discussed this week what more could be done to further protect city employees. Many approaches are being considered.

“What I said to Mayor Bowman and what I say to all Manitobans, everyone should be vaccinated,” she said. “My goal is, if I can do it, is to get 100 percent of the vaccine. So I think he shares my views.”

Asked about the third dose, she said Manitoba would look at moves made by other jurisdictions and the federal government.

Complete list of doctors and their specializations:

Dr. Dan Roberts, critical care.

Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, critical care and anesthesiology.

Dr. Anand Kumar, critical care and infectious diseases.

Dr. EJ Bow, hematology / oncology and infectious diseases.

Dr. Allen Ronald, Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Kelly MacDonald, Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Philippe Lagac-Wiens, medical microbiology and infectious diseases.

Dr. Kendiss Olafson, critical care.

Dr. Jillian Horton, internal medicine.

Dr. Charles Bernstein, gastroenterology.

Dr. Christine Peschken, rheumatology.

Dr. Phil St. John, geriatric medicine.

