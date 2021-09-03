International
Fauci answers Jason Isbells vaccination questions: Don’t make them feel guilty
As a well-known musician, Jason Isbell has been heavily interviewed, especially since his stars have risen significantly in the last eight years.
So it is interesting to watch him be on the other side of the glass, for a change, and to interview anyone other than Dr. Anthony Fauci.
On Thursday, Isbell posted on YouTube his video chat with Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert.
In the five-minute clip, Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer, guitarist and songwriter, asked Fauci a handful of thought-provoking and interesting questions about vaccinations and COVID-19.
Isbell started by asking Fauci, We have a lot of friends and family who are still reluctant to get the vaccine, and I just want to know what to tell them. What can I tell them to convince those who can help? How do I give them confidence in the mRNA vaccine (sent ribonucleic acid)? What do we say?
Fauci replied, Jason, what we have found is that when people are reluctant to get vaccinated, one of the things we need to be careful we do not do is make them feel guilty. Pointing your finger at them and saying you’re crazy, stupid or whatever, it just doesn’t work. I don’t think you will do it, but generally do not do it.
What you try and do is simply enter into the conversation or get them to articulate for you what are the reasons they are reluctant. Because some of them are very valuable questions. And if you give them the answer to a valid question, you can return them.
Fauci mentioned concerns about the rapid turnaround time of COVID vaccines. And in his response there, he said the basic and clinical research that led to the technology to rapidly develop vaccines was two decades in the making.
Below you can watch the entire Fauci / Isbell clip on YouTube. The YouTube clip description section includes a link tomadetosave.org/vaksinat, for more information on COVID vaccinations.
Recently, Isbell has made headlines for seeking evidence of vaccination or testing of a recent negative COVID test to attend his concerts. In the video Fauci, he asked what else he could do to make his concerts as safe as possible.
Fauci advised Isbell to favor outdoor concerts rather than indoor concerts, saying the risk of infection in an optimally unventilated indoor venue is dramatically higher than that in nature.
During the conversation, Isbell unfolded a portion of his southern humor. He joked that he hoped Fauci would tell him to shout the demands is a really good way to spread the virus at concerts, so the audience should stop shouting the demands. The remark got a good laugh from Fauci. Fauci joked. He said Isbell should tell potential song seekers, I know what you like, do not worry.
Isbell is known for folk and rock songs like If We Were Vampires and 24 Frames and for the fact that he is probably the best living songwriter under the age of 50. He also wrote Maybe Its Time from the soundtrack to the relaunch of A Star Is Born 2018.
A former Muscle Shoals native born in Green Hill, Isbell now resides in the Nashville area when not touring. He has four upcoming concerts in his state: September 3 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center, September 11 at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, October 2-3 at the ShoalsFest in Florence and October 7 at the Mobiles Saenger Theater.
