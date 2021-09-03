Alberta reports 1,339 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

Alberta reported 1,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province continues to see high levels of transmission during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Five additional deaths from COVID-19 were also reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,388.

The province hit a notable immunization benchmark on Thursday as 70 per cent of the province’s qualified population has now received two pictures of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 78.2 percent of eligible Albanians have received at least one dose.

Both numbers are the lowest among the provinces, according to the CBC vaccine tracker. About 76.6 percent of eligible Canadians have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The best way to protect all Albertans from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” Prime Minister Jason Kenneysa said in a press release Thursday.

“It is up to each of us to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this virus. Two-dose vaccination is not only the right thing to do, but it protects the people, livelihoods and communities we care about.”

Since the most recent provincial update, 820,649 qualified Albanians have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unvaccinated Albertas continue to make up the majority of people currently hospitalized for COVID. About 79.06 percent of those in the hospital are unvaccinated, 3.29 percent are partially vaccinated and 17.66 percent are fully vaccinated.

There are now 487 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 114 in intensive care beds.

Active COVID-19 cases are now up to 12,868 across the province. Here is how active cases in the region are broken down:

Edmonton Area: 3,947

Calgary Zone: 3,593

Northern Zone: 2,374

Central area: 1,579

Southern Zone: 1,351

Unknown: 24

New cases reported Thursday were detected in 12,416 tests with a positivity rate of 10.81 percent.

Kenney said during a live Facebook event Wednesday that Albertans should expect a press conference later this week regarding the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.