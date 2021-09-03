WHO Follows New COVID-19 Variant Called Mu





September 2, 2021-The World Health Organization is tracking down a new variant of COVID-19 called Mu, which may be able to circumvent the immunity provided by previous vaccines and infections. The variant, also known as B.1.621, was first identified in Colombia in January. It has now been discovered in 43 countries and has been added to the WHO variant of interest list on Monday. The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate the possible properties of immune rescue, writes WHO in it weekly update of COVID-19 Tuesday. Preliminary data suggest that the Mu variant may be able to avoid antibodies at levels similar to the Beta variant, the WHO wrote, although more studies are needed. The Beta variant, also known as B.1.351, was first discovered in South Africa and has shown an ability to evade vaccines. As of Sunday, the global dominance of the Mu variant appears to be less than .1%. But the prevalence in South America has steadily increased, writes the WHO, now accounting for 39% of cases in Colombia and 13% of cases in Ecuador. More than 4,700 cases of the Mu variant have been identified worldwide through genomic sequencing, according to tek Outbreak.info, an open source database operated by Scripps Research. The U.S. has identified 2,011 of these cases, with 348 in California. As of Thursday morning, only one state – Nebraska – had not yet reported a case of Mu. At the moment, there seems to be a real cause for concern in the US, Central America and South America, but as we saw with Delta, a powerful variant can cross the globe in the blink of an eye, Danny Altmann, PhD, an immunologist at Imperial College London, i tha Telegraphwith The WHO is monitoring nine variants with genetic mutations that could make them more transmissible, lead to more serious diseases, and help them avoid vaccines. The Delta variant, which is now a predominant form of the virus in the US and worldwide, has led to an increase in cases and hospitalizations this summer. In its report, the WHO said it would monitor the Mu variant for changes, particularly with the co-circulation of the Delta variant. It seems to me to be potentially good at immune evasion, Altmann said TelegraphWith To my taste, it is a strong reminder that this is not over in any way. On a planet with 4.4 million plus new infections a week, there are new variants appearing all the time, and little reason to feel complacent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20210902/who-tracking-new-covid-variant-called-mu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos