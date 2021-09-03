Yoshihide Suga: Japanese PM will not run in leadership elections, resigning as prime minister





Suga took the lead less than a year ago after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, resigned due to health issues last September.

His decision not to run in the September 29 LDP leadership election follows 11 troubled months in office, during which he saw his declining support as Japan faced rising coronavirus infections and a slow spread. of vaccines.

“Today at the board meeting, Prime Minister Suga said he is not running in the election of party leaders as he would like to focus on the Covid-19 measures,” LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told reporters on Friday.

The winner of the LDP leadership election is expected to become Prime Minister, due to the party majority in the lower house. General elections are scheduled for later this year.

The 72-year-old made the announcement at an emergency board meeting at the party headquarters after 11:30 a.m. local time on Friday, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported. Suga, who was considered a successful political operator with a reputation for being able to get things done, was elected LDP leader in September 2020, with about 70% of the vote. His appointment was widely seen as an attempt within the ruling party to promote an image of stability and continuity between Suga and outgoing leader Abe. The two men had worked closely together for almost eight years in Abe’s tenure, with Suga holding the post of chief cabinet secretary in Abe’s government. However, Suga failed to fully emerge from the shadow of his predecessor. His treatment of the pandemic, in particular, has been met with widespread criticism, with opponents criticizing his government’s slow and indecisive response. In December last year, Suga rejected the need for a state of emergency, only to declare one for Tokyo and several other prefectures next month. Prior to that, his administration encouraged domestic consumption with a highly misinformed “Go to” campaign, which gave Japanese citizens huge discounts on travel and food at home. Experts have pointed to the campaign, which eventually came to a halt in December, as a possible trigger for the virus to spread across Japan. Suga’s decision to move forward with the Olympics, despite warnings from health officials – including the country’s top coronavirus adviser – was also largely unpopular, with polls showing a majority of the public opposed holding a major sporting event during the pandemic. Although the downsized Olympics went off without any major incidents, Covid-19 cases rose to record levels this summer. Numerous emergencies, including Tokyo, have negatively impacted businesses amid growing frustration over the apparent lack of a clear way out of the pandemic. The vaccine campaign in Japan has lagged behind other developed countries, apparently held by bureaucracy and logistical hurdles. This is one more broken story to follow.

CNN’s Selina Wang contributed to this report.

