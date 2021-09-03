Trudeau was forced to defend the pandemic election during the first debate in the French language

Why did Mr. Trudeau choose to start the election? It was to get the majority, New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said in the first minutes of the French-language debate, as he and others tried to call the electoral call a grip on power by Trudeau.

And why? Is this the majority to help people? I say no.

The four leaders of Canada’s main party Trudeau, Singh, Bloc Québécois Yves-François Blanchet and Conservatives Erin OToole stood up in the debate, which was broadcast by TVA from Montreal.

Trudeaus’s attempt to reclaim most of the seats in the House of Commons depends heavily on the ability of his parties to retain and, most likely, to expand the number of seats in Quebec.

Exchanges: He argued Thursday night that an immediate election was needed because decisions need to be made immediately regarding vaccination policies, how Canada will end the pandemic and how the country will be rebuilt. He said in the coming months Canada needs to move faster to address climate change and the housing crisis.

We learned how to manage a crisis during this pandemic, we must apply this ambition to the other crises we faced, said Trudeau, whose majority in the seats in the House of Commons was reduced to a minority in the fall 2019 elections.

OToole later said: We must end the pandemic before the election, mr. Trudeau. It is not the time for elections, it is only for you.

At one point in Thursday’s debate, Trudeau said that if the Sept. 20 vote gives another minority government Canadians would probably end up with another election 18 months later.

Context: The event was the first of three leaders’ debates planned for the campaign, which is expected to heat up after Labor Day as Canadians return from summer vacation and really start exploring their options.

So far, opinion polls have suggested it was a difficult start for Trudeau and a better start than expected for OToole.

At the start of the campaign, polls showed Trudeau had a huge lead over his opponents in supporting voters, putting his Liberals in achieving regaining the majority position in government they lost in 2019.

But numerous polls over the past week have shown his Liberals are now on the neck with conservatives with

The weight of the French debates: Even if it takes days for polls to begin to understand the impact of the TVA debate, recent history suggests it could have a major impact on the election.

The second most populous province in Canada, has 78 or nearly a quarter of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.

Unpredictable French-speaking Quebec voters are known to back up their cross-party support and brag about the numbers to change nationwide scores.

Debates in the French language tend to place a strong emphasis on Quebec-related issues, but analysts have found that they have left a mark on recent Canadian election campaigns.

In the 2019 election, the Liberals won 35 seats in Quebec, the Bloc 32, the Conservatives 10 and the NDP was reduced to just one.

Connection impact: In 2011, the NDP threw a surge in support to win 59 of Quebecs 75 seats at the time. The Liberals took 40 seats in 2015 and, in 2019, a revived bloc more than tripled its seats.

The Éric Grenier poll shared an analysis Thursday that highlighted the recent importance of French-language debates in Canada.

Grenier wrote in Writing since 2011 the MDP received six points during the week following the consortium debate in French. In the ensuing election, the French debates also had major effects.

Both the 2015 and 2019 debates shifted the polls by 10 points to the parties, against the NDP in 2015 and towards the Bloc in 2019, he wrote.

Here are four Exits from exchanges in Thursday’s debate:

Trudeau held OToole in his crossed hair: The Liberal leader, who often spoke quickly and seemed empowered during the debate, kept most of the focus on attacking the OTooles plan.

At one point, when leaders received a question about long-term care, Trudeau quickly focused on the Conservative platform’s intention not to get paid.

In another exchange, OToole did not answer a direct question from Blanchet if all Conserative candidates had been vaccinated. Trudeau said all liberal candidates had been vaccinated, except one for health reasons, and he called the OTooles refusal to say whether conservative candidates had been vaccinated as a lack of leadership.

OToole puts it in Quebec: OToole, the only initial leader in the debate, spent most of the event talking about his promises to respect Quebec jurisdictions and further support his autonomy in areas like immigration.

He also educated recently released Contract with Quebecers many times and repeated how he intended to work closely with the popular, nationalist Prime Minister of Quebec, François Legault.

Quebecers need a partner, not a dad in Ottawa, OToole, who tried to present a calm demeanor during some of the tense exchanges, said in a back-and-forth with Trudeau. I invite Quebec nationalists to read my contract.

It remains to be seen whether his adventures will produce electoral results.

Quebec, with its mostly Francophone population and distinct culture from the rest of Canada, is also much more politically complex.

Parties often follow the votes in the province with promises of more autonomy for Quebec. But such efforts can sometimes clash with the efforts of political leaders to generate support in other regions of the country.

Controversial climate: The climate crisis made a brief 90-minute appearance in the debate, largely putting Trudeau in defense over his governments’ decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline in 2018.

Liberals have claimed, as they did when the topic was raised in the last election, that the project will help create jobs in western Canada, as well as potential revenue that could be used to address climate change.

Blanchet mocked logic, suggesting it was in vain during a climate crisis. He told Trudeau that getting money from Trans Mountain to pay for environmental initiatives is similar to believing that one way to fix one broken leg is to break the other.

What to do with spending big tickets in Canada: The moderator challenged Trudeau on the Liberal platform, which presented $ 78 billion in new commitments over the hundreds of billions spent by his government during the pandemic.

Trudeau stressed that there are always cost constraints, but that pandemic-related support will continue as needed.

OToole tried to protect its economic plan from challenges, saying it would be able to balance the federal budget in a decade without cuts because its program would boost the economy.

Blanchet, who came to the debate with a higher energy comparable to Trudeaus, said the plans of other leaders fail to address a serious shortage of workers and productivity issues.

Singh, who appeared calm during the debate with little to lose in Quebec and, perhaps, little to gain, said the NDP would force the ultra-rich to pay more and invest in people.

What to expect next: Thursday’s debate was just a warm-up for leaders. They will meet again on the debate stage twice next week once again in French and once in English.

Zi-Ann Lum contributed to this report.