Covid NSW Update: Another Daily Record Set with 1,431 Cases and 12 Reported Deaths | Coronavirus

Covid NSW Update: Another Daily Record Set with 1,431 Cases and 12 Reported Deaths

12 mins ago

New South Wales has reported 1,431 new Covid cases as 12 people have died from the virus, after Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian warned the cases are likely to peak over the next two weeks.

An unvaccinated 30-year-old woman was one of 12 deaths. She died at her home Wednesday, a day after testing positive for the virus. As investigations are underway to determine if she had underlying conditions, it is understood authorities were trying to understand how long the woman had been symptomatic before being tested and seeking care.

Despite registering the case on Friday, Berejiklian said health authorities expected the cases to continue to rise and peak over the next two weeks. She said this was in line with a projected peak of hospitalization in October, due to a delay between the initial infection and the serious illness requiring hospitalization.

The next two weeks are likely to be our worst in terms of the number of cases, but as I said it is not the number of cases we need to focus on, but how many of those cases end up in our intensive care units and hospitals and how many people we have vaccinated as soon as possible.

She said that within two weeks, the immunity resulting from a recent increase in hotspots would be realized and that health authorities expected the number of cases to start benefiting by then.

As a result, Berejiklian predicted that the first opening of its states, which will take place once 70% of dual vaccinations are achieved, could coincide with the period when hospitals are under the greatest pressure.

September and October will be the most challenging because you are going through the phase of treating extra hospitalization and extra hospitalization in the ICU, but you will also be going through the exciting but challenging opening time.

Those two things will happen at about the same time, but that should not be a concern because we, as I think time will tell, every decision we make in NSW on behalf of our people is based on the best advice, based on what is will keep everyone safe, but also what will relieve our citizens from the burden of blockage, Berejiklian said.

Berejiklian has faced calls to release modeling of inpatient hospitalizations, and said that while there were daily variables that affected forecasts, she would provide information next week when she also outlined a plan for how the health care system would to adapt to an increase. She insisted she would have enough healthcare staff to cope.

In recent days, the Australian Medical Association, which has been skeptical of the systems’ capacity to cope if the company reopens to 80% of double-dose vaccinations, has warned that low-care patients may need to be sent home and be cared for by general practitioners to release hospital staff. The AMA concern comes after Guardian Australia reports of overworked Sydney nurses who are increasing sedative use to cope with their workload.

There are now 979 Covid patients in hospitals across NSW, with 160 in intensive care with 63 of those seeking ventilators. Of the 160 patients in the ICU, 127 are unvaccinated, while 25 have received one dose of the vaccine and eight are fully vaccinated.

The NSW health care system is providing care to nearly 11,000 patients with Covid, mostly in their own homes. About 900 are in separate hotels health accommodation.

The virus is continuing to spread to regional communities. There were 53 cases in western NSW, with 31 in Dubbo, 11 in Bourke and six in Bathurst. In the far west of the state, the indigenous wholesale town of Wilcannia registered seven new cases.

There were also broadcasts in the Central Coast, Hunter region, Wollongong and Shoalhaven, and other areas. Fragments of Covid have also been found in wastewater in Jindabyne, Bega, Cooma, Bomaderry, Wauchope and Blayney.

Meanwhile, the group at Parklea Jail has grown to 96 cases.

In addition to the deaths of 30-year-olds, a woman in her 60s, seven people in their 70s, two people in their 80s and one in their 90s also died.

Of the 12 deaths, eight were unvaccinated, two had received a dose, and two men who were already receiving palliative care when infected with the disease were fully vaccinated.

There have now been 119 deaths linked to the Sydneys Delta eruption that began in mid-June.

