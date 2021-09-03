Covid NSW Update: Another Daily Record Set with 1,431 Cases and 12 Reported Deaths | Coronavirus

New South Wales has reported 1,431 new Covid cases as 12 people have died from the virus, after Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian warned the cases are likely to peak over the next two weeks.

An unvaccinated 30-year-old woman was one of 12 deaths. She died at her home Wednesday, a day after testing positive for the virus. As investigations are underway to determine if she had underlying conditions, it is understood authorities were trying to understand how long the woman had been symptomatic before being tested and seeking care.

Despite registering the case on Friday, Berejiklian said health authorities expected the cases to continue to rise and peak over the next two weeks. She said this was in line with a projected peak of hospitalization in October, due to a delay between the initial infection and the serious illness requiring hospitalization.

The next two weeks are likely to be our worst in terms of the number of cases, but as I said it is not the number of cases we need to focus on, but how many of those cases end up in our intensive care units and hospitals and how many people we have vaccinated as soon as possible.

She said that within two weeks, the immunity resulting from a recent increase in hotspots would be realized and that health authorities expected the number of cases to start benefiting by then.