Stabbing in New Zealand supermarket is called “Terrorist Attack”





AUCKLAND, New Zealand Six people were injured in a knife attack on a supermarket in New Zealand on Friday, a violent outburst that the prime minister called a terrorist attack carried out by a violent Islamic State-inspired extremist. The suspect, a Sri Lankan national, was shot and killed by police, officials said. He had been under constant, active surveillance at the time of the West Auckland market attack, they said. The suspect was not immediately identified. A violent extremist launched a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealand at Count Lionn Countdown in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference, referring to the supermarket. What happened today was disgusting, it was hateful, it was wrong, she added. It was carried out by an individual not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity, but an individual person who is caught up in an ideology that is not supported here by anyone or any community. Only he bears responsibility for these acts; let it be where the judgment falls.

It was the first terrorist attack in the country after an Australian attacker, Brenton H. Tarrant, killed 51 people and injured 40 in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, the deadliest attack in the country’s history. Mr Tarrant became the first convicted criminal in New Zealand history to be sentenced to life in prison without parole. The massacres also prompted a significant tightening of New Zealand gun laws.

The injured on Friday were taken to hospitals in the Auckland area. Three were in critical condition, and one was in serious condition, said Glenn Metcalfe, an official from St. Johns Ambulance in New Zealand. Ardern said the attack took place around 2:40 p.m. Auckland is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak triggered by the more contagious Delta variant, and has been under a severe blockade, with only supermarkets and other substantial businesses open. Officials said the attack was carried out with a knife the suspect had taken from a shelf in the supermarket.

The prime minister said the suspect, who came to New Zealand in 2011, had been known to security forces since 2016. She described him as a lone actor who had been under constant surveillance due to concerns about ideology his. This was a violent attack, she said. It was pointless, and I’m so sorry it happened. Surveillance teams were as close as they could have been at the time of the stabbings, said Andrew Coster, New Zealand police commissioner. The reality is that when you supervise someone on a 24/7 basis, it is not possible to be there for them right away at all times, said Commissioner Coster. The staff intervened as soon as they could, and they prevented further injuries in what was a horrible situation. Ardern added, We used every element and lever in the law that was available.

The attack on Friday has revived memories of the Christchurch attack, said Abdur Razzaq Khan, a Muslim community leader with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand. When we first heard about him, he revived the trauma we had two years ago, he said. Such inhuman and degrading acts belong to no religion. This is an act of pure hatred. Since the Christchurch massacres, Muslim communities in New Zealand have played an active role in working with authorities to combat terrorism in the country, he added.

Extremism, in this particular case or in any other case we need to really eradicate it from the roots in terms of identifying who these people are and making sure the authorities are aware of them, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/03/world/asia/new-zealand-isis-terrorist-attack.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos