Can the Government achieve the objectives in the new housing plan?

We’ve been here before with housing policies: big announcements, big targets and big ambitions. But the government now hopes to overtake previous efforts with its aptly titled “Housing for All” plan.

The goal this time is to build 33,000 homes a year within four years.

“Summer is very ambitious and very controversial if we can do that,” Edgar Morgenroth, a professor of economics at Dublin City University, told Prime Time.

“It’s a big step to reach 33,000,” he said.

“Rebuilding Ireland,” the housing plan unveiled by the last Fine Gael government in 2016, promised to build 25,000 homes a year by 2020. But just over 21,000 homes were completed in 2019, and 20,535 in 2020, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The government believes that the big change with this housing plan is the record amount it plans to spend to realize it. It has pledged 4 billion euros a year by 2030.

This fundamental shift in investment could make the ambition truly achievable, according to Lorcan Sirr, a senior lecturer in housing, planning and development at TU Dublin.

“There is a huge container of money out there, which will be used as temptations and subsidies for the private sector to build,” he told Prime Time.

Both ambition and funding are welcome, said Shirley Coulter, CEO of the Society of Irish Surveyors.

But the government also needs to address the barriers that exist in the system as it currently is, she told Prime Time.

Planning delays, procurement issues, an acute shortage of work and the difficulties builders face when trying to access key infrastructure such as water and sanitation are major problems that need to be mitigated if Housing for All is to succeed. , she said.

“It really is not clear if we have capacity in our construction sector.”

Social and affordable

With nearly 62,000 households on the social housing list and the current housing price beyond the reach of so many people, a key policy plan of the new policy is the number of social and affordable housing that the Government hopes to have built.

The plan targets 10,000 social housing and 4,000 affordable housing per year by 2025.

In the last five years, local authorities have directly built about 4,500 social housing units a year, which means the government aims for the pace of construction to be more than double.

Dr Sirr told Prime Time that it is not clear whether the Government expects them to be built directly by local authorities, leased or purchased by developers.

The target for affordable housing is also very modest, he said.

“Quite low enough considering the huge demand that exists there for affordable housing. For people with normal incomes doing normal work, looking for normal housing, this target is surprising,” he told Prime Time.

The government also announced an Affordable Purchase Scheme, aimed at first-time buyers, who will be able to buy homes at an average price of € 250,000 from local authorities and other approved housing authorities, as well as a home loan scheme from local authorities.

The plan also includes the previously announced joint venture scheme, where the State covers 20% of a mortgage.

But like many once-promising proposals, these measures could have unintended consequences.

“While these have the appearance of helping buyers, they have an inflationary effect on house prices. Stimulating the demand side can unfortunately make our house growth prices worse,” said Prof Morgenroth.

For developers

The plan presents a great incentive package for developers – a fund to revive cities and towns, the “Croí Cónaithe” or “Living Heart” fund.

The plan aims to activate up to 80,000 unused planning permits across the country, from which they want to see construction begin.

The special fund will also help renovate vacant buildings, build apartments for sale and provide service sites for towns and villages.

But the government needs to balance taxpayer interests with that of the construction sector, ensuring it is an open and accessible scheme, Ms Coulter said.

“We need to attract new entrants to the sector. We need to make sure that smaller operators are not limited by barriers that may exist in tendering and procurement,” she said.

Another important new initiative is the “land value sharing” scheme, where the state reimburses a portion of the land value acquired by landowners when the land is resonated for habitation.

But that could end up being the equivalent of a punitive tax on capital gains, according to Prof Morgenroth.

“This is built on the price of land paid by developers, which in turn goes to the price of a house when it is sold. So it is bound to have an inflationary effect on housing,” he told Prime Time.

There is also a promise to use a better stick with developers to force them to build on vacant lots and stop land accumulation, something that a previous measure, known as vacancy tax, did not managed to do it.

Read more:

“Unprecedented” 4 billion euros State funding per year for housing

High stakes as housing becomes a major political battlefield

Opposition parties have criticized the government’s housing plan

The government has not set a date for the introduction of Vacant Property Tax, and has first pledged to collect new data on vacancy levels.

“It has to come in very quickly. We do not have time to wait for it to come in,” Dr Morgenroth said.

The plan also pledges to activate vacant state-owned properties. In all, the State owns land for about 49,000 homes, Dr Drr said.

Homeless

For 8,100 homeless people – 25% of whom are children – the government has promised to create 1,200 new special rents a year along with the creation of a National Action Committee for the homeless.

The plan heralds rent reform – legislation will come this fall – and new plans to address the accommodation of travelers and those with disabilities.

Sam McGuinness, CEO of Dublin Simon Community, said he welcomed the plan, noting that its key areas were in line with the recommendations he made to the Department of Housing.

“As the market has evolved in recent years, we are pleased to see a focus on both the housing offer and its affordability and clear commitments to distribute housing to all. Attention must now be paid to implementation. “The time frame to relieve the pressure on tenants, first-time buyers and those trapped in emergency housing,” he said.

The plan, taken as a whole, demonstrates a better awareness of the much wider set of issues that have led to the housing crisis, Dr Morgenroth said.

“There is a recognition that there are a lot of cheap properties. There is a recognition that there needs to be a much more intrusive approach to tackling problems. So in that sense, this is definitely a step forward.”

But Dr Sirr said there is nothing in the plan that will actually lower house prices. Instead, it will simply make it easier for buyers to pay higher amounts for what is offered.

“Really, we need to make things generally more affordable than helping people afford high prices.”