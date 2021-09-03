International
Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan, plans to resign on September 30
TOKYO Less than a year after becoming Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would not seek re-election as leader of the ruling party, paving the way for a new leader following his historically unpopular stance.
Mr Suga, 72, took over as prime minister after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, resigned last August due to poor health. Mr Suga, the son of a strawberry farmer and a schoolteacher from the north of rural areas, had been a behind-the-scenes operator and often looked uncomfortable as a leader facing the public.
His early departure threatens to turn Japan, in the midst of its worst coronavirus wave, into leadership instability that marked the period before Mr. Abes nearly eight years in power. During that time, the country reached six prime ministers in six years, including Mr. Abe himself in a previous term.
At a hastily called press conference Friday afternoon, Mr Suga said he wanted to focus on pandemic management instead of running a re-election campaign. With the party leadership competition scheduled to start on September 17, he said, I realized I needed a lot of energy and couldn’t do both. I have to choose one.
In the days before the surprise announcement, Mr Suga appeared to be trying to save his leadership, which had been hit by falling approval ratings amid public dissatisfaction with his administrations dealing with the pandemic and the Olympics.
When a rival, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, announced last month that he would run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, rumors circulated that Mr Suga could dissolve parliament early and call a general election in a final bid. to maintain his position.
He had also suggested he would reshuffle his cabinet and other leading posts within the party. But in the end, with coronavirus cases reaching record levels and hospitals removing patients in the midst of a shaky vaccine, he apparently decided he had no steady path.
The race to replace Mr Suga in the Sept. 29 vote for the Liberal Democrat leader seems relatively open.
Mr Kishida, the former foreign minister, was the only candidate declared this week, although a former communications minister, Sanae Takaichi, who was one of the few female members of Mr Abes’s cabinet, has expressed interest. Hours after Mr Suga made his announcement, Taro Kono, a more liberal-leaning iconoclast who has served as foreign and defense minister and recently led the spread of the vaccine, said he was consulting with allies if he would candidate.
The winner of the party leadership race is likely to be appointed prime minister by Parliament and then lead the party in a general election to be held by the end of next month. The Liberal Democrats have held power in Japan for almost the entire post-war era, and the political opposition has been in turmoil for the past decade after being blamed for a mismanaged response to the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The Liberal Democrats, though an overwhelming favorite to retain power, may still be seeking a strategic advantage by installing a new prime minister in the weeks leading up to the general election.
The opposition will find it harder to face someone who is probably enjoying a honeymoon and looks young and fresh and promising change that makes people feel a little more optimistic, said Tobias Harris, a senior member of the Center for Progress American in Washington and a specialist in Japanese politics.
As Japan was hit by the leadership with revolving doors, complicating efforts to tackle entrenched economic and demographic problems, Mr. Sugas ’increasingly desperate efforts to keep his job were unprecedented in recent times, analysts said.
I can not remember at all this degree of confusion, said Koichi Nakano, a political scientist at Sophia University in Tokyo. I think he was really fighting and feeling isolated, and his desperate attempts to seize power failed one after another, he added.
In many respects, Suga’s rapid rise and fall can be attributed to time. Kur z. Abe resigned, party leaders decided they did not want a big leadership race and quickly lined up behind Mr Suga, a power broker and Mr Abe’s main spokesman, who was perceived as flexible and willing to pursue policies his.
Although Mr. Kishida also ran in the leadership election last fall, the party anointed Mr. Suga in what was seen primarily as a rubber stamp vote.
But public frustrations with Mr. Suga grew after Japan, which had managed the pandemic fairly well in 2020, took months to increase its vaccination and left the population tired of ongoing economic constraints. Concerns that the government was moving forward with the Olympics as cases escalated in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures also damaged Mr Sugas’s credibility.
At the beginning of last month, Mr. Sugas’ approval ratings, which were above 60 percent at the beginning of the year, had fallen below 30 percent.
As a deeply charismatic leader who struggled to connect with the public, Mr. Suga took the blame for the wider failures of the Japanese bureaucracy, which maintained vaccinations with demands for local clinical trials and limits on who could administer the vaccines.
His communication with the public was not very effective, said Sheila A. Smith, a senior fellow for Japan studies at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.
Mr. Suga also embodied a greater, deeper challenge facing the Japanese government, Ms. Smith said. When you have a crisis, you need an adaptable response, broken by all the rules, to get things done, and that’s a little harder for Japan, she said.
Perhaps most critical, Mr Suga, who once had the support of party bosses in his factional system of government, including Mr Abe, who still has influence behind the scenes, seems to have lost his supporters.
Once the party elects a new leader this month, that person will most likely be formally appointed prime minister by Parliament. But as the current House of Representatives mandate expires next month, the party will have to call a general election no later than October 21st. The new leader could dissolve Parliament before the expiration of his term, which would allow a general election to be postponed to the end of November.
Despite widespread dissatisfaction with governments’ response to the pandemic, political analysts say it will be difficult for any opposition party to give up the Liberal Democrats.
I’m sure a lot of frustrated people really wanted to vote for another party or representative who could do better, said Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior member of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo. But at the moment, there is no strong alternative to the LDP, and this is a failure of the Japanese political system.
Makiko Inoue contributed reporting.
