Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister of Japan, plans to resign on September 30

TOKYO Less than a year after becoming Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would not seek re-election as leader of the ruling party, paving the way for a new leader following his historically unpopular stance.

Mr Suga, 72, took over as prime minister after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, resigned last August due to poor health. Mr Suga, the son of a strawberry farmer and a schoolteacher from the north of rural areas, had been a behind-the-scenes operator and often looked uncomfortable as a leader facing the public.

His early departure threatens to turn Japan, in the midst of its worst coronavirus wave, into leadership instability that marked the period before Mr. Abes nearly eight years in power. During that time, the country reached six prime ministers in six years, including Mr. Abe himself in a previous term.

At a hastily called press conference Friday afternoon, Mr Suga said he wanted to focus on pandemic management instead of running a re-election campaign. With the party leadership competition scheduled to start on September 17, he said, I realized I needed a lot of energy and couldn’t do both. I have to choose one.