The Japanese leader is retreating. Here’s Who Can Replace Him.





TOKYO When Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday that he would not seek re-election as leader of Japan’s ruling party, the decision created a sudden opening to replace him. The winner of a party leadership contest later this month will be a candidate to become the next prime minister. But it is a job that may have few recipients. Mr Suga is leaving the Liberal Democratic Party in the face of its biggest crisis in more than a decade. The spread of Japanese vaccines began slowly. The number of coronavirus cases is at the highest pandemic levels. The economic recovery has been lukewarm. And the government has failed to articulate a clear way forward. The public is outraged by the way Covid-19 has been treated and its economic effects, said Michael Cucek, an assistant professor of Asian studies at Temple Universitys Japan.

There is little chance the LDP will lose power, but it is almost certain that most of it will shrink, he said. This means that as the party decides who will replace Mr Suga, the priority is to find someone who can stop the bloodshed. With high-ranking party members fearful of their prospects in the lower house elections likely to be held next month, many will want to take this opportunity to change the LDP image, said Jiro Yamaguchi, a professor of political science at Hosei University in Tokyo. However, standing in the way of that desire are the entrenched interests of the party elite, who will be reluctant to give power to a new generation, he said. The outcome of the party election is likely to depend, as always, on the outcome of the horse trade and secret agreements between the various internal factions led by the insiders. Here are some of the candidates they are likely to consider.

Fumio Kishida Fumio Kishida has promised a more transparent government. Credits … Photo of the pool by Philip Fong So far, only one person has officially announced a goal to run: Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister. During a news conference Tuesday describing his platform, he sought to draw a bright line with Mr Suga, pledging a more transparent and accountable style of governance that would take the coronavirus under tight control from the start. next year. Mr. Kishida, 64, is a party insider, educated at Waseda Elite University, for whom politics is a family business: He started working in the office of his father, who represented the city of Hiroshima. During his years in politics, Mr. Kishida has held a wide range of cabinet positions and key roles in the LDP, but he is best known as the long-serving foreign minister under Shinzo Abe, Mr Sugas’s predecessor. He also briefly served as defense minister. Last year, when Mr. Abe resigned, Mr. Kishida was his favorite descendant. But rival factions within the LDP opposed the election and Mr. Suga emerged as a compromise candidate. Although Mr. Kishida seems the most likely choice of the old guard, Mr. Abe and the other greats of the party have not yet indicated who they will support. Mr. Kishida is not popular among supportive lawmakers. If high-ranking members are obedient to these bosses, then Mr. Kishida will get enough votes to replace Mr. Suga, said Mr. Yamaguchi, professor of political science. But if those members insist the party needs a change, Mr Abe and others will have to look elsewhere. Sanae Takaichi Sanae Takaichi is the favorite of Japanese conservatives. Credits … Koji Sasahara / Associated Press

If the LDP is looking for a new face, it could turn to Sanae Takaichi, a conservative who is a Japanese right-wing lover. A former Minister of Internal Affairs and Telecommunications, Mrs. Takaichi, 60, said Friday that he would be interested in running for the top job, taking the opportunity to make a contrast with Mr. Suga by dressing him up for what she called his indecisive leadership. She is very conservative and tries to present herself as the right-wing idol or conservative camp in the LDP, the true believers, Yamaguchi said, adding that many in the party would be happy to line up behind her. That said, Ms. Takaichi does not have her own faction, so she will need to clear the barrier to get 20 LDP lawmakers to approve it before she can run. The party, which has ruled Japan for most of the post-war era, has never had a female leader. The Japanese public wants to see a female prime minister, but in the struggle within the party, it has no basis, said Lully Miura, a political scientist and head of the Yamaneko Research Institute in Tokyo. If Ms. Takaichi enters the race, Ms. Miura said, she is running in this election to become the leading female candidate in the future, hoping the profile increase will give her an edge in the upcoming leadership race. Shigeru Ishiba Shigeru Ishiba is popular with the public but disliked by colleagues in Parliament. Credits … Charly Triballeau / Agence France-Presse Getty Images

Mr. Ishiba, 64, is a former defense minister popular with the public but disliked by LDP lawmakers for his corrosive, populist style. He twice ran against Mr. Abe, nearly defeating him in the 2012 election, and was one of the main contenders for Mr. Sugas’s job during the competition in recent years. Mr Ishiba has said he will strike another blow to seize the reins of the party, but it is unclear who would support him. Mr Abe is said to still have resentment against him and other faction leaders worked actively to prevent it last year. It is a borderline case for a candidate. He could possibly get 20 signatures, but he is not particularly liked by members of the Diet, said Mr Cucek of Temple University, referring to the Japanese Parliament. However, Ms. Miura argued that Mr. Ishiba may be the best position to challenge Mr. Kishida. Local party members, she said, are fans. They want to win their election, and to win their election, they want the candidate who can win, she said. Taro Kono Taro Kono has a simple unusual style among Japanese politicians. Credits … Kazuhiro Nogi / Agence France-Presse Getty Images Mr. Kono, 58, is a popular, charismatic figure with the right political experience to be the next prime minister. But his current position as minister responsible for the spread of vaccines could make his victory difficult.

This is partly because it will be difficult for him to avoid responsibility for Japanese mistakes and partly because many will argue that he should devote his time and energy to fighting the current crisis, not politics. But if Mr. Kono jumped in he said on Friday he was consulting with colleagues about the possibility he could shake the election. With one widely followed Twitter account and a lightweight, comparable style that contrasts with the traditional wooden influence of many Japanese politicians, he is seen as a key contender to lead to a generational change in the LDP He is known for saying the right things to powerful politicians. So he is considered a bold challenger of old-style politics, Mr Yamaguchi said. But the party may be better for him to wait to run until after the pandemic, when it would be easier for him to get support, Ms. Miura said. If the party leadership lined up behind him during this election, it would be a sign that he is very concerned about the political prospects of the LDP, she said, adding that He is the last resort.

Hisako Ueno, Makiko Inoue AND Hikari Hida contributed reporting.

