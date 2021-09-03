Beijing Stock Exchange: China will set up a new financial center in the country’s capital





President Xi Jinping announced the Beijing-based exchange at an international trade fair on Thursday, saying he wanted to create a place for “service-oriented” and “innovative” businesses. He did not say when the exchange would be established.

China already has two stock exchanges on the mainland, but they are located in Shanghai and Shenzhen, far away from Beijing. The Shanghai Stock Exchange, established in 1990, mainly hosts large capital companies, including state-owned enterprises, banks and energy firms. Shenzhen Stock Exchange has a larger percentage of technology companies and small or medium-sized firms.

There is also the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but it is different from its continental counterparts in that it is subject to its own legal and regulatory systems and is free from Beijing capital controls.

The move comes as the Chinese government’s regulatory crackdown on large private companies intensifies. Beijing has worked for almost a year to curb their power and influence.

The move comes as the Chinese government's regulatory crackdown on large private companies intensifies. Beijing has worked for almost a year to curb their power and influence.

And it is being reported as Chinese companies face regulatory hurdles as they try raise money in the United States Pressure is coming from the Chinese authorities increasingly upset about tech firms going overseas due to concerns about whether they can give foreign governments access to sensitive user data. Meanwhile, US regulators have stepped up control over Chinese IPOs and demanded stricter disclosures about potential risks.

It is also the second time that Xi has personally announced a stock market initiative. In 2018, as US-China trade war furious, he revealed a technology-focused board for beginners on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The creation of the Star Market aimed to channel investment in China's high-tech companies and help the country gain an edge in its competition with the West over technology. Since then, more than 300 technology firms have been registered on board, with a total market cap of more than 4.7 trillion yuan ($ 728 billion).

The government also set up an over-the-counter system in Beijing in 2013 to trade the shares of companies not listed in Shanghai or Shenzhen. It is called the National Equity Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), and is popularly known as the "New Third Board" in China. However, the NEEQ has lagged behind the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets in recent years, shrinking in size and liquidity.

Xi on Thursday vowed to reform the NEEQ system. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country's main securities regulator, later explained that the new Beijing Stock Exchange will be built at the head of the NEEQ. Companies selected by NEEQ can qualify to list on the Beijing exchange, added the regulator.

The CSRC also said the Beijing exchange would complement the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges and focus on servicing "innovative" small and medium-sized businesses. The IPO-based registration system that China piloted in Shanghai two years ago will apply to companies seeking to also list on the new stock exchange, he added. This system requires companies to make even more discoveries about their operations. It aims to improve market transparency and reduce a lengthy regulatory review for IPOs.

