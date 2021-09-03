O’Toole vows to repeal liberal firearms changes while maintaining ‘offensive weapons’ ban

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole today unveiled her crime strategy a plan that calls for tougher criminal sanctions against armed gang members in order to curb a worrying rise in urban violence.

But he also doubled a promise he made last night at the leaders’ first debate in French, when he vowed that a government led by him would “maintain the ban on offensive weapons”. The Liberal government enforced an “attack-style” firearms ban last year.

“We will maintain the ban on assault weapons and develop a transparent process when it comes to weapons training and licensing, because we need to target street guns and smuggling. We have seen an increase in violent crimes because of this. “O’Toole told reporters at a campaign stop in Montreal.

O’Toole’s commitment to maintaining the “assault weapons” ban refers to a 1977 legislative amendment that classified fully automatic weapons as “prohibited” firearms, but it would continue with the ban on “assault-style” firearms. attack “like the AR-15 and Ruger Mini -14 rifles, among other models listed on the blacklist last year.

O’Toole said Liberal leader JustinTrudeau has the wrong recipe for gun-related crimes and accused the liberal leader of targeting “farmers, hunters and firearms owners who respect the law” through regulatory changes rather than gang members with handguns.

“We will go after the real danger of criminal gangs and illegal smuggling of firearms, something that has deteriorated under Mr Trudeau. I will focus resources on what keeps communities safe and stop this process of sharing Canadians, “O ‘Thaole said.

Over the past six years in power, the Liberal Party has moved from a previous long-range police strategy to banning “attack-style” weapons. A May 2020 cabinet order classified more than 100,000 firearms as “banned,” forcing owners to give them up or face criminal sanctions.

The Conservative Platform says a government led by O’Toole “would start repealing C-71” and the “May 2020 Council Order” and would “make a review of the Firearms Act with the participation of law enforcement , firearms owners, manufacturers and members of the public. “

That May 2020 order is a ban on “offensive-style” firearms that outlawed about 1,500 marks and models of what the government describes as “military-grade weapons.”

The C-71 bill was a liberal bill that revised the background control system, imposed new record-keeping requirements for retailers, and imposed further restrictions on the transportation of firearms.

“Our focus will be on keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals. This runs counter to the Liberals, who have refused to take action against gangs while harassing hunters and sport shooters,” the Conservative platform said.

“Canada Conservatives will improve the regulation of legal firearms to ensure that it is evidence-based and focuses on protecting public safety.”

Trudeau said O’Toole is trying to confuse Canadians with semantics by answering questions about an “offensive-style” firearms ban by talking about “offensive” firearms which have been banned for more than 40 years.

“I think what we have here is a really concrete example of something we’ve seen all the time from Erin O’Toole. weapons and he tries to tell Canadians the opposite, “Trudeau said.

“He says very clearly on page 90 of his platform that he will change the May 2020 order in the council of this government, the one that stops the weapons of military-style attack in this country. He will change our move to make it “illegally buying, selling, or using assault rifles in this country and he was caught saying one thing to his friends in the gun parlor and the opposite to the Canadians.”

Conservative opposition to the Liberal arms ban has strengthened support among firearms activists who say the measures are nothing more than a symbolic piece for gun control advocates who will punish lawful gun owners.

“As a CAF veteran, Erin O’Toole knows that no army in the world would send their troops into combat with a 5-round semi-automatic plinker, which Trudeau stopped,” said Tracey Wilson. a spokeswoman for the Canadian Firearms Rights Coalition.

“Current military assault rifles have been banned since 1977 and O’Toole has no intention of overthrowing it. The May 1 order in council is NOT a ‘assault weapon’ ban. Trudeau deceived Canadians with scary terminology and O’Toole “exploited it. issues, especially in elections.”

Citing the new killings in his announcement today, O’Toole said “senseless violence” has become “very common in a country as free and safe as ours”.

O’Toole said that on Trudeau’s part, there has been an unacceptable 20 percent increase in homicides. According to Statistics Canada, the number of homicides has increased from 606 in 2015 compared to the current liberal government, which started from 743 in 2020.

To address this, O’Toole said a government led by him would amend the Criminal Code to make it easier for police and prosecutors to “track gang networks and prevent the import of illegal weapons.” He is proposing a mandatory minimum sentence of two years for unauthorized possession of a firearm if the person was the subject of a restraining order or had previously been convicted of a firearm-related offense.

Like previous Conservative leaders, O’Toole is also promising to increase resources for the Canadian Border Services Agency and the RCMP so that they can “work closely with US authorities to target smuggling operations before illegal weapons reach the border.” . He also said he wanted to create a “gang exit strategy” to give the gang ‘s new recruits “a way out and a chance for a fresh start”.