



The British Vaccine Supervisor on Friday refused to approve Covid vaccinations for all children between the ages of 12 and 15, advising the government that the health benefits were only slightly greater than the potential harms known, and the difference was too small to support universal Covid-19 vaccination for this age group at this time. The overseer, however, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, suggested that officials could seek further input from key UK medical officers who hold advisory positions similar to those of the US general surgeon. Leading health officials did so immediately, a move that raises the possibility that UK governments will take the extremely rare step of disobeying the committees’ judgment. Sajid Javid, Britain’s health secretary, said in a statement that he had joined the health ministers of the four nations of the United Kingdom of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in writing to their chief medical officers to seek value assessments. of expanding vaccination suitability to all children aged 12 to 15 years. Mr Javids’ statement said the advice would be heeded and a decision would be made soon.

The committee explained its concern as a result of two factors: very low levels of severe Covid in young people and extremely rare reports of myocardial infarction after receiving RNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger adults. The committee had already recommended vaccinations for those in the age group with health conditions such as severe neurological disorders or immunosuppression that increase susceptibility to severe Covid, as well as for those living with an immunosuppressed person. On Friday, she advised expanding the list of qualifying conditions to include conditions such as heart disease, severe asthma, sickle cell disease, type 1 diabetes, cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy and muscular dystrophy. That would open the door to another 200,000 young people, reported the BBCwith

Britain was one of the countries hardest hit in the first wave of the pandemic and suffered a major winter surge, in which deaths from Covid averaged 1,200 per day. The Delta variant caused another increase this summer, reaching a peak of 60,000 cases in mid-July. Cases dropped to half that within two weeks, though since then they have climbed again. However, deaths remain relatively low at around 100 a day, a fact said by British officials who demonstrate the power of vaccination to break the link between infections and serious illness. Even with millions of young people ineligible, 63 percent of the entire population is fully vaccinated.

