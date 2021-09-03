Liberal climate plan likely to be less costly, more effective, economist says praising key party proposals

The Liberals have the most effective, least costly climate change policy of the four major federal parties, according to one economist, but the Conservatives are not far behind in second place.

According to Simon Fraser University Mark Markcard analysis, the Liberals have the most effective and affordable plan, followed by the Conservatives, the Greens and, in the far quarter, the NDP.

Jaccard, a professor at BC University’s School of Resources and Environmental Management, looked at three criteria in conducting his analysis: the economic cost of implementing the plan; how effective would that plan be in reducing emissions; and then gave them a gift of 10 for how sincere he thought every plan was.

Based on those three criteria, Jaccard said the Liberalplan was “effective” and “affordable.” He called the Conservative plan “probably effective” and “affordable”, the Green Party Plan “somewhat effective” but “very costly” and the NDP plan “largely ineffective” and “unnecessarily costly”.

Jaccard first looked at the greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets set by each party and compared them to the policies they say will help achieve those targets.

If a party’s policies are not sufficient to achieve the objective, Jaccard uses the Navius ​​Research Inc. modeling method. gTech to change policies, such as raising carbon taxes or tightening regulations, to see what would be required to get the job done.

He then calculated the economic cost of each policy revised in terms of lost GDP in 2030 when the targets are to be met under the Paris climate agreement. His results were published in the Friday issue of Options magazine.

Jaccard praised policies on their effectiveness and cost the economy, giving the Liberals, led by the Conservatives, the main points. (CBC)

When Canada first signed the Paris Agreement, it pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Jaccard said the Liberals’ carbon tax would be close to reaching this level. target at a blow of two percent of GDP.

But earlier this year, the Liberals raised their target between 40 and 45 percent. Jaccard says he only looked at the 40 percent target and whether the Liberals can achieve it with the additional policies they have announced.

“While I have not had time to accurately model these recent policies, my triangulation among many of our simulations suggests that they are likely to reach 40 [per cent] target, albeit with a larger GDP impact of around 2.5 percent, “Jaccard wrote in Options Options.

Tories stick with 30%

For the Conservatives, who have hit the 30 percent target, Jaccard says their lower carbon tax combined with other policies, such as their clean fuel standard, is likely to hit that target at a cost. two percent for the economy, just like the liberals. planned when their target was 30 percent.

Jaccard gives the Greens, who have a target of 60 percent below 2005 levels, some credit for introducing measures that would help industries hurt such cuts, but says the price of carbon should reach $ 580. per tonne by 2030, compared to $ 170 for the Liberals or $ 50 for the Conservatives.

The Greens, he says, would also hurt the economy the most by reducing GDPin 2030 by 7.5 percent.

Green Party candidate and former party leader Elizabeth May says Jaccard’s assessment was not “credible” and was rejected against the suggestion that the party does not have a plan to achieve its goals.

“There are deep, profound details in the Green Party approach that he has given a brief move,” May said.

“We are looking at an absolutely clear danger to humanity. We will not survive by hitting the target that the Liberals have promised. So a realistic plan. [that]can meet a target for failure should not give you good points. “

The MDP ‘s goal of reducing emissions by 50 per cent, combined with their other policies, would be worse, says Jaccard, devoting 6.5 per cent of GDP to the economy while being “largely ineffective”.

“An ambitious goal combined with economically inefficient policies is destructive to the economy,” he wrote.

The Liberal Plan is all ‘talk’

An NDP spokesman told CBC News in an email that when it comes to fighting climate change, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is “talking”.

“Justin Trudeau can make great promises but the reality is that, since he was elected, Canada’s emissions have increased and the country has become the third largest air pollutant in the OECD,” the statement said.

According to the latest report from Environment and Climate Change in Canada, the country’s emissions have increased at Trudeau hour.

In 2019, the first year of the federal carbon pricing system, commonly referred to as the “carbon tax,” Canada produced 730 megatons of carbon dioxide emissions, an increase of one megaton or 0.2 percent over 2018.

Expanding the rating

Isabelle Turcotte, director of federal policy at the Pembina Institute, said it was “worth having an analysis based on … the economic impact and greenhouse gas of the various plans” and that she was not surprised by the results.

“At a very high level we are not surprised to see that the Liberal plan would rank highest because in my analysis, looking at the Liberal platform, I find that it has many strong elements, a comprehensive approach to tackling climate change. , “she said.

Turcotte said she was still surprised by the low rating given to the MDP, but added that Jaccard analysis uses its own focused criteria to look at cost and effectiveness regardless of other factors.

“If we really want to have a complete picture, let’s take a look at the cost of inaction and that is a very high cost and it is hard to catch,” she said.

Turcotte said she does not want people to leave reading the Jaccards report with the impression that hitting the highest targets is impossible.

We can get there, says the environmental group

National Climate Action Network national policy manager Caroline Brouilletteal also criticized Jaccard’s research, saying it credits a platform for having a plan to meet lower targets.

“A plan that is really great, but that achieves a compliance target of not 1.5 degrees, just means that either Canada is not pulling its international weight … or that we are going above that 1.5 degree threshold and for that reasons towards catastrophic heat, “she said.

The purpose of the Paris agreement is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees, preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius above super-industrial levels.

The Climate Action Network says the only way to do this is to reduce emissions by 60 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, which it says is achievable using a variety of policy options.

Brouillette said the Climate Action Network performed its own modeling using the samegTech modeling method employed by Jacard and found a way to reduce emissions by 60 percent with the growing economy at an average rate of 1.8 percent.

The point about sincerity

Jaccardalso gave each party a score of 10 for sincerity, giving the Liberals an eight, saying their policies would be effective and affordable. He gave the Conservatives a five, saying he is concerned about their less enthusiastic history of tackling climate change and the complexity of some of their policies.

The NDP came out with a sincerity score of just two in ten, with Jaccard saying not only would their policies not work, but their implementation would be “unnecessarily costly”.

“It is misleading to tell Canadians that we can magically eliminate 50 percent or more of our greenhouse gas emissions in just nine years, without high costs and disruption,” Jaccard wrote.

“The NDP scores even lower than the Greens on climate sincerity because it is not credible that they will destroy Canadian industries as a means to an end.”

“The Social Democrat governments in Scandinavia do not implement the policies proposed by the federal NDP. Neither do the recent NDP governments in Alberta and BC,” he said.

What the parties propose:

Liberals

Liberals claim that with a national carbon price (rising to $ 170 per tonne by 2030) and other measures, they could reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Canada by 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2005. in 2030.

They had previously pledged to cut emissions by 30 per cent by that date.

The Liberals approved a climate plan, C-12, to set legally binding emission targets to reach zero-zero emissions by 2050. They are committed to ensuring that the oil and gas sector reduces emissions at the pace required to achieve zero-net in 2050, with five-year targets. The party says it will ban single-use plastics by 2030.

Conservatives

Conservatives opposed the Liberals ‘zero-emission legislation and say their climate plan would meet Paris’ 30 per cent climate commitment below 2005 levels by 2030.

They would replace the Liberal Carbon pricing system with one that includes a price on carbon for consumers that would rise to a maximum of $ 50 per tonne.

Instead of the discounts offered under the Liberal system, the money raised through the conservative carbon pricing scheme will be diverted to “personal low carbon savings accounts” that will be used by individuals to buy “green” products.

The party wants to maintain the current pricing system based on the production of the largest industrial issuers. Conservatives plan to invest in carbon capture and taxation of products imported from countries with low climate standards.

Young Democrats

The New Democrats backed the Liberals’ zero legislation and have set a target of reducing emissions by 50 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.

They promise to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies and target zero electricity by 2030, with a goal of switching to 100 percent of non-emitting electricity by 2040.

Qubcois Block

The Qubcois bloc says it wants to meet and exceed the objectives of the Paris climate agreement, divert unspent money on the Trans Mountain pipeline to renewable projects and force provinces with higher-than-national emissions to pay into a fund. green equalization “. distributed in the least polluting provinces.

The party platform proposes subjecting all federal policies and public contracts to a “climate test”.

The greens

As they criticized the government’s zero bill, Green MPs eventually voted for it.

The party wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 (using an annual increase in carbon tax), cancel pipeline projects, halt fragmentation and impose tariffs on imports from countries with weak climate policies.

They promise a detailed carbon budget to keep greenhouse gas emissions within the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold and say they want to name an all-party climate cabinet.

People’s Party

The People’s Party platform claims there is “no scientific consensus” that human activity is promoting climate change and has said warnings of imminent environmental catastrophe are exaggerated.

The party would pull Canada out of the Paris climate deal and abandon what it calls “unrealistic” targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They would remove the liberal carbon pricing regime and leave it to the provinces to approve programs at their discretion. The party vows to invest in adaptation strategies as a result of “any natural change in climate”.