Operations were canceled at the Royal Alexandra Hospital as the NHS struggles with rising demand and covid
Most electoral operations at Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) have been canceled as fears grow for people who wait longer and suffer for medical help.
Hip and knee replacements at Paisley Hospital have been canceled along with several other surgeries as Covid-19 continues to accumulate pressure on troubled services.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have confirmed that the growing demand for health care, along with the continuing impact of the pandemic, means that operations at Paisley Hospital need to be reduced.
Only urgent surgeries, cancer treatments and diagnostic procedures will be performed until the situation improves.
It is understood the move will allow surgical staff to support other wards struggling with reduced physicians and an increasing number of patients.
Paisley-based MSP Neil Bibby says while the move will protect front-line services, many will be left to wait longer and painfully.
Labor Scotland for West Scotland said Nicola Sturgeon said having 84,000 people on the NHS waiting list was a humiliation.
There are now half a million people on Scotland NHS waiting lists and the cancellation of these elective surgery appointments means many of them will have to wait longer, sometimes in real pain, before having the surgery they need.
This news will be disturbing for local people awaiting elective treatment.
He added: it is very clear that the NHS is in anxiety now and the unpleasant truth for the Scottish government is that it was in anxiety before the pandemic hit.
Now, at the head of the covid crisis and a large number of non-covid cases, the NHS faces the return of seasonal pressures and winter flu.
There is a perfect storm ahead and its time the Scottish Government raised their game.
The NHS staff has given us everything over the last 18 months and they deserve the best from the Scottish Government.
The decision to cancel the election proceedings comes just days after the Express revealed that staff shortages – as a result of covid and annual leave – were putting pressure on the RAH which had recently seen the demand return to pre-pandemic levels.
During August, the A&E hospital department often missed its target of seeing, admitting, transferring, or discharging patients within the recommended four-hour timeframe.
In the week ending August 1, only 68 percent of participants were treated on time; the Scottish Government target is 95 per cent.
A maximum of four years, the waiting time is the worst recorded since the winter of 2017.
An NHSGGC spokeswoman said: The growing number of covid cases in the community, affecting hospital admissions and staff shortages, are creating significant pressures within our hospitals.
Therefore, we have agreed to postpone an elective operation that would take place in our hospitals, including the Royal Alexandra Hospital.
Cancer and very urgent cases will continue, as well as diagnosis.
Canceled surgeries included hip and knee replacement and we have contacted those affected patients to apologize.
She added: This is not a decision that is easily taken, but postponing some surgeries for a planned period will ensure that urgent and very urgent patients receive the service they seek.
We would like to apologize to anyone who has had a procedure postponed as a result of the current situation.
