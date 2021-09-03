GM, Ford halted production part as the global shortage of computer chips worsens

In this file photo of March 24, 2021, medium-sized trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant, where they are manufactured in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of computer chips is worsening, forcing vehicle manufacturers to temporarily close factories, including those building well-known trucks. General Motors announced on Thursday, September 2, 2021 that it will discontinue production at seven North American plants over the next two weeks, including two that make the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck the best-selling in the company. (AP Photo / Jeff Roberson, File)

The global shortage of computer chips is worsening, forcing vehicle manufacturers to temporarily close factories, including those building well-known trucks.

General Motors announced Thursday that it will cut production at eight of its 15 assembly plants in North America over the next two weeks, including two that make Chevrolet Silverado’s best-selling pickup truck.

Ford will stop picking up pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks. Shifts will be cut at two other truck factories in Dearborn, Michigan and Louisville, Kentucky.

The cuts will constitute an already short supply of cars, trucks and SUVs to retailers across the country that have pushed prices to record levels. Vehicle manufacturers reported that U.S. dealers had just under one million new vehicles in their parts in August, 72% less than the 3.58 million in August 2019.

It now appears to be accelerating in the wrong direction, said Jeff Schuster, president of global vehicle forecasting for LMC Automotive, a consulting firm.

Industry analysts say the delta version of the new coronavirus has hit workers at chip factories in Southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close. This exacerbated the lack of chips that had started to improve earlier in the summer.

Now the prospects for new sales for the rest of the year continue to fade with the reality that tight inventory will last until 2022, said Kevin Roberts, director of industry knowledge for Cargurus.com.

Demand for trucks, SUVs and other vehicles is strong, but buyers are frustrated by the lack of inventory and high prices. U.S. light vehicle sales fell nearly 18% in August from a year earlier, while the average vehicle sales price reached over $ 41,000, a record, according to JD Power.

Sales of Ford F-Series trucks fell nearly 23% in one month.

Declining sales in August and inventory shortages pushed Schuster to lower its U.S. sales forecast for the year to 15.7 million. By the time the pandemic hit, sales had been around 17 million a year.

Consumers who need a new vehicle do not have much choice with vendor supplies so short, Schuster said. Some have left the market because they do not find anything that meets their needs. For others, the price is through the roof, so they can not afford it and are not willing to spend what it will cost to get that vehicle.

GM is closing truck factories in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Silao, Mexico, for a week starting Monday. A plant in Wentzville, Missouri, that builds medium-sized pickup trucks and vans will close in two weeks. Other plants that make small and medium SUVs will stay in operation for two weeks or longer.

These latest planning adjustments are being driven by persistent parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related constraints, GM said in a statement.

GM and Ford cuts come on top of temporary plant closures previously announced by Toyota, Nissan and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler.

Stellantis closed the Ram truck assembly plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, this week due to a lack of chips. The Belvidere, Illinois companies, small SUV plants and a minivan factory in Windsor, Ontario, do not operate for two weeks.

Toyota said it would cut production by at least 40% in Japan and North America over the next two months, cutting production by 360,000 vehicles worldwide in September alone.

Nissan, which announced in mid-August that chip shortages would force it to close its large Smyrna, Tennessee plant for two weeks through August 30, now says the closure will last four weeks, until September 13. .

There is some good news. Ford said its total production grew to nearly 80% from July to August, though it is unclear how long it will last.