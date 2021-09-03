Coronavirus Updates: The World Health Organization monitors the Mu variant

NEW YORK (WABC) – Hospitalizations at COVID Hospital are at a seven-month high, and the Biden administration is now moving forward with boosting vaccines.

FDA advisers will meet on September 17 to consider applying for the Pfizer add-on.

A new variant of the coronavirus is also raising concern.

The World Health Organization is monitoring the Mu variant, though more research is needed to determine if it is more contagious.

Most companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the survey reveals

Ready to travel to some major American cities? Better keep your vaccination card! Once a touching topic in the private sector, a new survey shows that most firms are now planning to have vaccine mandates against COVID-19 for their manpower. The number of companies asking employees to take action is expected to increase over the next few months, according to data released Wednesday by Willis Towers Watson, a multinational consulting and insurance firm.

Over half of employers surveyed (52%) said that by the fourth quarter of 2021, they may have one or more applications for the vaccine mandate in the workplace. This ranges from the search for vaccinations for employees to enter common areas (such as the cafeteria) to the shock demand for a specific subset of employees to the demand for all employees. This is a huge increase from the current 21% of firms that have some sort of vaccine mandate in place for employees.

Pfizer vax is safe for most people suffering from allergies, the study finds

Israeli researchers found that most people who are particularly sensitive to allergies are safe to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. More than 97% of their high-risk patients had no immediate allergic reaction after the first dose of the vaccine, while 1% had a mild allergic response. Only 0.7% had a severe allergic response. After the second dose, 98% had no allergic reaction. -Cherise Rudy and ABC News

Prisoner dies of COVID-19 after birth, sparking custody battle

The death from COVID-19 of a prisoner in Tennessee, who was born shortly before his death, could lead to a fierce custody battle. This week, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office announced that Morghan Elmore had died from the virus. The baby is in state custody, but the family is fighting for their nephew.

2 teachers at 1 Texas high school die from COVID-19 just days away

A central Texas school district closed its schools until after Labor Day holiday Tuesday after two teachers died last week from COVID-19. Connally Independent School District officials closed five Waco suburban schools for the rest of the week following Saturday’s death from COVID-19 of Natalia Chansler, 41, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School. , said Assistant Superintendent Jill Bottelberghe. Chansler’s death came days after David McCormick, 59, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High, also died of COVID-19, Bottelberghe said.

Florida will cut the salaries of school board members for COVID mask mandates

The Florida Department of Education announced Monday that it will cut the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties because of their masked school mandates. School districts in both counties said Tuesday they still plan to seek masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are exploring legal action. The department announcement came after a Florida district court judge ruled Friday that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest executive order banning school mask mandates exceeded his authority. The Florida Department of Education did not mention the decision in its announcement.

CDC recommends unvaccinated not to travel on Labor Day weekend, vaccination should weigh the risk

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The U.S. is exceeding an average of 160,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With the proliferation of the more transmissible Delta variant and the many students returning to class for a new academic year, the growth has to do with health officials and experts.

“First of all, if you are not vaccinated, we would recommend you not to travel,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky at a White House Team Conference on COVID-19 Response Tuesday.

The new website was launched to help people get tax credits for children

The government has partnered on a new website to help more Americans apply for and receive an extended child tax credit, a monthly payment of up to $ 300 per child that was part of the coronavirus relief package. GetCTC.org was developed by Code for America in collaboration with the White House and Treasury Department, according to a statement Wednesday. The goal is to provide a direct, online form, which can be accessed via mobile phones for people who are not legally required to file taxes to apply for a tax credit because they do not earn enough money.

What you need to know about delta and other disturbing variants of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the delta variant of COVID-19 as one of its “concern variants” (VOC) on June 15th. According to the CDC, VOCs can be more contagious, more dangerous, less sensitive to available treatments, or more difficult to detect. Current VOCs all have mutations in the virus protein, which acts as a key to explode in cells to infect them. And this is a potential concern because the peak protein from the original version of the virus is what the scientists used to design all three authorized vaccines. Also what monoclonal antibody treatments trap so that the virus does not enter your cells, effectively “neutralizing” the threat. So far none of these mutations have changed the virus enough to underestimate vaccines. The uncontrolled spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, means that the virus is mutating rapidly. This is why many new variants are being discovered in countries with the highest rates of infection and large numbers of unvaccinated individuals, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Brazil.

