Pakistani national security adviser for Afghanistan, Taliban, security

The international community must engage with Afghanistan to stop a humanitarian crisis and a security vacuum, said Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf.
“If the world is not engaged with Afghanistan, for the sake of the average Afghan, then what we are really saying is: ‘We do not care about a collapse of government, we do not care about a humanitarian crisis, and we do not’ care for a security vacuum, “he told CNBC on Capital Connection on Wednesday.
“If we want to go there, then we are repeating the mistakes of the ’90s,” he added, referring to the 1990s when ultraconservative militants ruled most of the country before US forces overthrew the regime in 2001.
Last month, the Taliban returned to power after the civilian government in Afghanistan collapsed as the United States withdrew its forces from there.
Afghans line up outside a bank to get their money after taking control of the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 1, 2021.
Stringer | Reuters
The Taliban have a history imposing restrictions on women, brutally oppressing minority groups, banning music and television, and carrying out public executions.
Most of the world did not recognize the Taliban as a legitimate government when they held power from 1996 to 2001, and limited their diplomatic ties with Afghanistan during that time. Pakistan was one of the few countries that recognized Taliban rule then.
Influencing an Afghan government
Pakistan is not telling the world whether or not it should support the Taliban, Yusuf said.
Instead, Pakistan hopes the international community will engage with Afghanistan when a new government is formed and discuss how to ensure a comprehensive and moderate government, respect for human rights and prevent terrorism on Afghan soil. .
“This is what the world says, this is what the US says, so if it is true, how are we going to get there without including earthly reality?” Tha Yusufi.
To be clear, the Taliban are the biggest actors in Afghanistan right now, so any government formed would have their strong support.
Pakistan has long been accused of covertly aiding the Taliban during their insurgency in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, while it was also a U.S. ally, a charge Pakistan denies and Yusuf called “nonsense.”
Media reports say Pakistan is becoming increasingly concerned about potential security threats that will spread from Afghanistan.
Security vacuum
Yusuf warned that if there is a security vacuum in Afghanistan, it could be filled with “undesirable elements” and that it would affect the whole world. There would also be a refugee crisis, he added.
“Afghans are not goods. They are human beings,” Yusuf said. “Millions are refugees already. Instead of talking about another refugee crisis, another security crisis, let ‘s make sure we prevent them.”
Most nations are waiting to see what kind of government the Taliban will form.
Places like China, Russia and India have already held diplomatic talks with the group.
The militant group has tried to distance itself from its previous atrocities as global recognition may give it. access to international assistance which Afghanistan desperately needs. Since returning to power, the Taliban have promised rights to women and the press, as well as amnesties for government officials allied with the US government. But many remain skeptical about the Taliban’s new guarantees.
