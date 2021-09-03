International
‘Our friend is gone’: Composer ‘Greek Zorba’ Theodorakis dies at 96
- Part of the soul of Greece is dead, says the minister of culture
- The country declares three days of national mourning
- Tortured for his views, he died a communist
ATHENS, Sept 2 (Reuters) – Composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose music crossed international borders in his trailer for “Zorba the Greek”, died on Thursday, plunging Greece into three days of mourning.
A remarkable man with a thoughtful presence and a wavy hair shake, Theodorakis’s work evoked a progressive, democratic vision of the world, although his political endeavors reflected a dark side of Greece rarely seen by visitors.
As news of his death at home in Athens at the age of 96 swept across the country of 11 million people, authorities declared three days of mourning and tributes poured out across the political spectrum.
“Today we have lost a part of the soul of Greece. Mikis Theodorakis, Mikis the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, our Mikis is gone,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.
Theodorakis introduced a careless image of Greece to the world in the 1960s with “Zorba”, the terrestrial soundtrack of a movie with Anthony Quinn as a beloved and well-known rogue, who dances barefoot on a Cretan beach.
But at that turbulent time in Greek history, he also came to embody the bitter struggles of class resistance with the shocking and passionate intensity of his song cycle “Romiosini” (Greekism) which became anthems for the political left.
Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had known Theodorakis since childhood, said: “We had all forgotten that he was a simple man. But his musical legacy, his political activism and his service to the nation in time crisis lives “.
The Communist Party of Greece KKE called Theodorakis’ working body “a constant confrontation with injustice and defeatism, of fighting and new resistance”.
He also issued a letter to Theodorakis sent to the party last year in which he said: “I want to leave this world as a communist.”
Imprisoned and tortured
Born on the Greek island of Chios on July 29, 1925, Theodorakis was repeatedly imprisoned for his beliefs.
He was arrested in 1947, accused of being a sympathizer of guerrilla forces in the civil war that erupted shortly after World War II between right-wing kings and left-wing popular forces.
Sent to an infamous camp on the island of Macronissos in 1948, he was beaten and tortured, had his legs broken and on one occasion buried alive and left to die. He was released in August 1949.
Theodorakis entered politics in 1963 after his friend Grigoris Lambrakis, a left-wing lawmaker, was killed during a peace demonstration. Costa Gavras’ film “Z”, marked by Theodorakis, was based on murder.
He was elected to the post of Lambrakis in February 1964. When a military junta came to power in April 1967, he went underground, working against the coup until his arrest and imprisonment later that year.
He remained in prison – where he was tortured again – until international pressure helped secure his release in April 1970.
He served as a newly legalized Communist Party MP from 1981 to 1986, but began to have doubts about left-wing and abandoned politics.
He returned to parliament in 1989, but this time for the Conservatives, led by Kostandin Mitsotakis, the father of the current prime minister.
In recent years, he has remained a political activist, opposing tough reforms imposed on Greece for financial assistance from 2010 to 2015.
“I’m not a communist or a social democrat or anything. I’m a free man,” he told Reuters in an interview during the 1990s.
Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Michele Kambas; edited by Robin Pomeroy, John Stonestreet and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/zorba-greek-composer-theodorakis-dies-96-2021-09-02/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]