‘Our friend is gone’: Composer ‘Greek Zorba’ Theodorakis dies at 96

ATHENS, Sept 2 (Reuters) – Composer Mikis Theodorakis, whose music crossed international borders in his trailer for “Zorba the Greek”, died on Thursday, plunging Greece into three days of mourning.

A remarkable man with a thoughtful presence and a wavy hair shake, Theodorakis’s work evoked a progressive, democratic vision of the world, although his political endeavors reflected a dark side of Greece rarely seen by visitors.

As news of his death at home in Athens at the age of 96 swept across the country of 11 million people, authorities declared three days of mourning and tributes poured out across the political spectrum.

“Today we have lost a part of the soul of Greece. Mikis Theodorakis, Mikis the teacher, the intellectual, the radical, our Mikis is gone,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

Theodorakis introduced a careless image of Greece to the world in the 1960s with “Zorba”, the terrestrial soundtrack of a movie with Anthony Quinn as a beloved and well-known rogue, who dances barefoot on a Cretan beach.

But at that turbulent time in Greek history, he also came to embody the bitter struggles of class resistance with the shocking and passionate intensity of his song cycle “Romiosini” (Greekism) which became anthems for the political left.

Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had known Theodorakis since childhood, said: “We had all forgotten that he was a simple man. But his musical legacy, his political activism and his service to the nation in time crisis lives “.

The Communist Party of Greece KKE called Theodorakis’ working body “a constant confrontation with injustice and defeatism, of fighting and new resistance”.

He also issued a letter to Theodorakis sent to the party last year in which he said: “I want to leave this world as a communist.”

Imprisoned and tortured

Born on the Greek island of Chios on July 29, 1925, Theodorakis was repeatedly imprisoned for his beliefs.

He was arrested in 1947, accused of being a sympathizer of guerrilla forces in the civil war that erupted shortly after World War II between right-wing kings and left-wing popular forces.

Sent to an infamous camp on the island of Macronissos in 1948, he was beaten and tortured, had his legs broken and on one occasion buried alive and left to die. He was released in August 1949.

Theodorakis entered politics in 1963 after his friend Grigoris Lambrakis, a left-wing lawmaker, was killed during a peace demonstration. Costa Gavras’ film “Z”, marked by Theodorakis, was based on murder.

He was elected to the post of Lambrakis in February 1964. When a military junta came to power in April 1967, he went underground, working against the coup until his arrest and imprisonment later that year.

He remained in prison – where he was tortured again – until international pressure helped secure his release in April 1970.

He served as a newly legalized Communist Party MP from 1981 to 1986, but began to have doubts about left-wing and abandoned politics.

He returned to parliament in 1989, but this time for the Conservatives, led by Kostandin Mitsotakis, the father of the current prime minister.

In recent years, he has remained a political activist, opposing tough reforms imposed on Greece for financial assistance from 2010 to 2015.

“I’m not a communist or a social democrat or anything. I’m a free man,” he told Reuters in an interview during the 1990s.

