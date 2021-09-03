



PALO ALTO, California .– (WIRE BUSINESS) -2 September 2021– VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, announced today that Raghu Raghuram, VMwares CEO will introduce Piper Sandler at the Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9: 00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. A live webcast will be available on the VMwares Investor Relations website at http://ir.vmware.comWith Repeat broadcast online will be available for two months. About VMware VMware software empowers the complex digital infrastructure of the world. Company innovation, application modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help clients deliver every application to every cloud on every device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its technological advancement innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html additional information The VMware website is located at www.vmware.com, and its investor relations website is located at http://ir.vmware.comThe purpose of VMware is to maintain the Investor Relations website as a portal through which investors can easily find or navigate relevant information about VMware, all of which is available free of charge. Additional information includes materials that VMware files with the SEC; announcements of investor conferences and events in which its executives talk about VMware’s competing products, services and strategies; online broadcasts of our quarterly earnings calls, conferences and investor events (archives of which are also available for a limited time); additional information on VMware financial metrics, including the harmonization of non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures; press releases on quarterly earnings, product and service announcements, legal developments and international news; information on corporate governance; and other news, blogs, and announcements that VMware may occasionally post that investors may find useful or interesting. View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005183/en/ CONTACT: Sandra Kerrigan VMware Investor Relations [email protected] Thacker VMware Global Communications [email protected] KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INTERNET SOFTWARE NETWORKS TF TECHNOLOGY S MAN SIGURIS SAG TAT DATA MANAGEMENT SOURCE: VMware, Inc. Business Wire Bus Right 2021. PUB: 09/02/2021 04:15 PM / DISC: 09/02/2021 04:16 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005183/en

Business Wire Bus Right 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/vmware-to-present-at-the-piper-sandler-global-technology-conference/article_19fea029-700f-551b-a03f-4c1609354c2d.html

