COVID-19: Quebec sees new daily cases rising to 750





Quebec reported 750 new cases and two more deaths Friday amid a fourth wave of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. The last daily number marked the third day in a row that the infections reached 600. Health officials registered 699 new cases the day before. Pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by nine to 147. Of those patients, there are seven others in intensive care units for a total of 49. Health Minister Christian Dub said 24 more people were admitted to hospitals across the province the previous day. “We can expect it to continue to grow as cases increase over the last few days,” he wrote on Twitter. Trends ‘Disgusting thing’: Reaction comes after protesters target BC hospitals for ‘freedom of health’

Vaccine skeptic Joe Rogan tested positive for COVID-19 READ MM MORE: Campuses are very safe, says Minister of Higher Education amid calls to implement vaccine mandate The province made another 29,126 vaccine shots, including 26,959 in the past 24-hour period. The spread of immunization has seen more than 12.4 million doses given to date. The story goes down the ad Dub encouraged Quebecers to roll up their sleeves if they have not already done so, but also urged those who are fully vaccinated to adhere to sanitary measures to protect themselves and others. Review data show 21,178 tests were secured Wednesday. It’s the last day for which that information is available. The number of Quebec cases has reached 391,363 while 11,291 people have died in the province since the onset of the health crisis. So far, more than 374,000 people have been cured of the virus. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8164994/quebec-covid19-september-3-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos