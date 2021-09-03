International
Immigration News September 2021 | Office of International Students and Scholars
Time-sensitive memories for F-1 students
Level change
Students who have completed an academic program or completed OPT in the summer of 2021 and who will pursue or begin another degree program in the fall semester 2021, must get a Level I-20 Change to maintain their F-1 status. You must request your Level I-20 change in a timely manner in order to maintain your F-1 status. See ISSO Changing the Level website for more details.
F-1 Optional Practical Training
If you are going to graduate in the summer semester 2021, you may be eligible for Optional Optional Practical Training (OPT). For more information follow one OPT workshop for iComet or visit ISSO Optional Practical Training Websitewith
If you plan to graduate in the fall 2021 semester, the first day to apply for Post-Graduate OPT is August 17, 2021. Some students may wish to apply for OPT early, due to the long term USCIS processing time for OPT applications. Please note that before applying for an OPT I-20, you must do the following:
- Participate in the OPT workshop
- Apply for graduation
Deadline for Application for Graduation for Autumn Graduates
Autumn 2021 F-1 graduates must apply for graduation by 11:59 pm on September 21, 2021 in order to maintain their immigration status. Please note that the immigration deadline is earlier than the university deadline. For more information on how to apply for graduation visit registration officewith
Registration requirements
The Student Visitor and Exchange Program has announced that temporary enrollment requirements will continue for the academic year 2021 – 2022. While standard enrollment regulations allow only one online or hybrid course to be counted on a student enrollment requirements, the SEVP Temporary Instruction allows more than one course to be applied to a student’s enrollment requirements.
If you were in active F-1 status on March 9, 2020 and have consistently maintained your status, you can enroll in fully online courses (if any). Regardless of whether online courses are offered for your study program, you must enroll in at least 9 credit hours as a graduate student or 12 credit hours as a student if you are not approved by ISSO for a reduced course load.
If you have gained F-1 status after March 9, 2020, you are required to enroll in at least one personal ingredient course and must be prepared to participate in the components in person. You must enroll in at least 9 credit hours as a graduate student or 12 credit hours as a student if not approved by ISSO for a reduced course load.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 at UTD
While you are not required to be vaccinated to attend UT Dallas, we encourage all students to get the vaccine. UTD will offer a pop-up vaccination clinic IN
11 a.m. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the lowest SU level. No registration is required for this free opportunity.
Report your Employment OPT
All OPT students must report changes in employment within 10 days. Exceeding the unemployment threshold may result in termination of your F-1 registration by DHS. Students in Post-Graduate OPT can accumulate up to 90 days of unemployment, and students in the 24-month STEM OPT extension can accumulate an additional 60 days of unemployment, for a total of 150 days. Although you may update some information on the SEVP Portal, you are required to report directly to ISSO through your iComet Portal.
I-983 Expired
It is common for government forms to reach the expiration date before a new form is available. E Form I-983 STEM OPT Training Plan expired on 07/31/2021. Until a new version of the form is released, you can safely continue using the existing I-983 even though it has expired. If you have questions, “Ask Emma” at uscis.gov.
Make sure your Galaxy Home Address is up to date for Fall 2021 Study
Students F and J are required to update their current Galaxy address within 10 days of the change. Check yours Galaxy account to ensure that the actual physical location is reflected in the Home address. Remember to check your current local address and update if necessary
For instructions, visit Address Reporting Web page.
Not All Campus Employment Allowed for F-1 Students
On-campus employment options depend on where the job is physically located and who the employer is. F-1 students can work on campus, employed by UT Dallas, or by on-campus trading firms that serve the UT Dallas student population directly (Chartwells, University Library, etc.). Positions with third parties that do not provide services directly to students (graduate call center) or personal services to faculty or staff (housekeeping, lawn care) are not permitted. Refer to the information on F-1 Student employment page for more information.
Do not jeopardize your F-1 status by working without a valid work permit
The types of employment allowed under the F-1 visa are limited by specific requirements. Before engaging in any kind of work, F-1 students must verify that they are eligible to work and have the proper authorization. Working without authorization is a serious violation of F-1 status. ISSO will investigate some allegations of unauthorized employment, however, others will refer directly to DHS for investigation and action.
Submit Processing Requirements to ISSO Early
ISSO receives a high volume of student and alumni applications. Do not wait until the last minute! Submit applications to ISSO 3-4 weeks before when you need them.
Beware of scams
International students are often targeted by fraudsters, who may claim to be government officials or threaten legal action in order to obtain money from victims of fraud. Beware of scams! Government officials will not call you or ask for payment or phone information, and no legitimate organization will ask for payment in the form of gift cards. Learn more about scams from UT Dallas Office of Information Security AND Dallas UT Police Departmentwith
Official communications from UT Dallas for COVID-19 will continue to be provided through the UT Dallas email addresses and the UT Dallas website, utdallas.edu/coronavirus/With If you are unsure about the source of the communications you receive, please check its legitimacy. If you have any questions about a possible contact or fraud, call UT Dallas Police on 972-883-2222.
Sources
2/ https://isso.utdallas.edu/2021/09/02/immigration-news-september-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]