Time-sensitive memories for F-1 students

Level change

Students who have completed an academic program or completed OPT in the summer of 2021 and who will pursue or begin another degree program in the fall semester 2021, must get a Level I-20 Change to maintain their F-1 status. You must request your Level I-20 change in a timely manner in order to maintain your F-1 status. See ISSO Changing the Level website for more details.

F-1 Optional Practical Training

If you are going to graduate in the summer semester 2021, you may be eligible for Optional Optional Practical Training (OPT). For more information follow one OPT workshop for iComet or visit ISSO Optional Practical Training Websitewith

If you plan to graduate in the fall 2021 semester, the first day to apply for Post-Graduate OPT is August 17, 2021. Some students may wish to apply for OPT early, due to the long term USCIS processing time for OPT applications. Please note that before applying for an OPT I-20, you must do the following:

Participate in the OPT workshop

Apply for graduation

Deadline for Application for Graduation for Autumn Graduates

Autumn 2021 F-1 graduates must apply for graduation by 11:59 pm on September 21, 2021 in order to maintain their immigration status. Please note that the immigration deadline is earlier than the university deadline. For more information on how to apply for graduation visit registration officewith

Registration requirements

The Student Visitor and Exchange Program has announced that temporary enrollment requirements will continue for the academic year 2021 – 2022. While standard enrollment regulations allow only one online or hybrid course to be counted on a student enrollment requirements, the SEVP Temporary Instruction allows more than one course to be applied to a student’s enrollment requirements.

If you were in active F-1 status on March 9, 2020 and have consistently maintained your status, you can enroll in fully online courses (if any). Regardless of whether online courses are offered for your study program, you must enroll in at least 9 credit hours as a graduate student or 12 credit hours as a student if you are not approved by ISSO for a reduced course load.

If you have gained F-1 status after March 9, 2020, you are required to enroll in at least one personal ingredient course and must be prepared to participate in the components in person. You must enroll in at least 9 credit hours as a graduate student or 12 credit hours as a student if not approved by ISSO for a reduced course load.

Vaccinations for COVID-19 at UTD

While you are not required to be vaccinated to attend UT Dallas, we encourage all students to get the vaccine. UTD will offer a pop-up vaccination clinic IN

11 a.m. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the lowest SU level. No registration is required for this free opportunity.

Report your Employment OPT

All OPT students must report changes in employment within 10 days. Exceeding the unemployment threshold may result in termination of your F-1 registration by DHS. Students in Post-Graduate OPT can accumulate up to 90 days of unemployment, and students in the 24-month STEM OPT extension can accumulate an additional 60 days of unemployment, for a total of 150 days. Although you may update some information on the SEVP Portal, you are required to report directly to ISSO through your iComet Portal.

I-983 Expired

It is common for government forms to reach the expiration date before a new form is available. E Form I-983 STEM OPT Training Plan expired on 07/31/2021. Until a new version of the form is released, you can safely continue using the existing I-983 even though it has expired. If you have questions, “Ask Emma” at uscis.gov.

Make sure your Galaxy Home Address is up to date for Fall 2021 Study

Students F and J are required to update their current Galaxy address within 10 days of the change. Check yours Galaxy account to ensure that the actual physical location is reflected in the Home address. Remember to check your current local address and update if necessary

For instructions, visit Address Reporting Web page.

Not All Campus Employment Allowed for F-1 Students

On-campus employment options depend on where the job is physically located and who the employer is. F-1 students can work on campus, employed by UT Dallas, or by on-campus trading firms that serve the UT Dallas student population directly (Chartwells, University Library, etc.). Positions with third parties that do not provide services directly to students (graduate call center) or personal services to faculty or staff (housekeeping, lawn care) are not permitted. Refer to the information on F-1 Student employment page for more information.

Do not jeopardize your F-1 status by working without a valid work permit

The types of employment allowed under the F-1 visa are limited by specific requirements. Before engaging in any kind of work, F-1 students must verify that they are eligible to work and have the proper authorization. Working without authorization is a serious violation of F-1 status. ISSO will investigate some allegations of unauthorized employment, however, others will refer directly to DHS for investigation and action.

Submit Processing Requirements to ISSO Early

ISSO receives a high volume of student and alumni applications. Do not wait until the last minute! Submit applications to ISSO 3-4 weeks before when you need them.

Beware of scams

International students are often targeted by fraudsters, who may claim to be government officials or threaten legal action in order to obtain money from victims of fraud. Beware of scams! Government officials will not call you or ask for payment or phone information, and no legitimate organization will ask for payment in the form of gift cards. Learn more about scams from UT Dallas Office of Information Security AND Dallas UT Police Departmentwith

Official communications from UT Dallas for COVID-19 will continue to be provided through the UT Dallas email addresses and the UT Dallas website, utdallas.edu/coronavirus/With If you are unsure about the source of the communications you receive, please check its legitimacy. If you have any questions about a possible contact or fraud, call UT Dallas Police on 972-883-2222.