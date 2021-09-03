The last country on Earth that uses leaded gasoline in cars stops selling it





TORONTO – Leaded gasoline is officially a thing of the past as the last country in the world to still use it stopped selling it at service stations. Algeria ended the sale of leaded gas in July, an action celebrated by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), which declared the “era of leaded gasoline on” this week. “The successful implementation of the lead gasoline ban is a major achievement for global health and our environment,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP Executive Director, in a Press releaseWith “Overcoming a century of death and disease affecting hundreds of millions and degrading the environment worldwide, we are empowered to change the trajectory of humanity for the better through an accelerated transition to clean vehicles and electric mobility.” Beginning in 1922, tetraethyllead was used as a gasoline additive to improve engine performance. Since then, through vehicle emissions, it has contaminated air, dust, soil, drinking water and food and caused heart disease, stroke and cancer in humans, according to UNEP. In the 1970s, almost all gasoline produced worldwide contained lead. UNEP launched a campaign to end its worldwide use in 2002, calling it one of the most serious environmental threats to human health. Most high-income countries had regulations restricting the use of leaded gas until the 1980s, according to UNEP. Canada completely banned the use of leaded gas in passenger vehicles in 1990, with the exception of vehicles used in car racing and dragging, which were excluded until 2010. “That a UN-backed alliance of governments, businesses and civil society was able to successfully rid the world of this toxic fuel is evidence of the power of multilateralism to lead the world towards sustainability and a cleaner future, and greener, “Andersen said. Andersen also called on governments and manufacturers to take inspiration from this news and use it to develop cleaner fuels and adopt more environmentally friendly vehicle standards.

